WSSD seeks ideas to fix its dire budget issues | Inquirer Greater Media

Last night, Delaware County Council approved a tax hike for 2026. We share more details below. Also this week, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is looking at ways to stem its budget deficit, plus Ridley Creek remediation to clean up a September oil spill is nearing completion.

Facing a $2.6 million budget deficit for the 2027-28 school year, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is considering any idea to trim that figure.

That was the takeaway from a Monday listening session, where Superintendent Russell Johnston said the district is “turning over every stone” in its quest and took suggestions from the public.

Unlike neighboring districts, WSSD is predominately supported by homeowners’ tax dollars, many of whom already feel stretched thin, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

While some attendees left the meeting feeling better about the school’s objectives, others still wonder how it got in this hole in the first place.

Work to clean up oil that spilled into Ridley Creek when a tanker crashed on the Route 1 Bypass in September is nearly finished. Officials expect to wrap up next week, with road closures on Ridley Creek Road continuing until then.

Crews have been remediating the area, where an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 gallons of oil spilled, including removing contaminated soil and refilling the site, The Inquirer’s Torin Sweeney reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Notre Dame de Lourdes School in Swarthmore took home first place in the kindergarten through eighth grade category of B101’s annual Christmas Choir Competition for its rendition of Like It’s Christmas. The school will receive $5,000 for its music program and will perform the winning song at the Philly Pops’ A Philly Holiday Spectacular on Sunday. There’s a school board meeting tonight at Penncrest High School. On Monday and Tuesday, Rose Tree Elementary will host its fifth grade band concert. Penncrest High School’s winter choral concert is on Wednesday. See RTMSD’s full calendar here. Tonight is Swarthmore-Rutledge School’s winter concert, Strath Haven High’s orchestra concert is Monday, and its choral concert is Tuesday. Wallingford Elementary is hosting winter concerts on Wednesday and Thursday. See WSSD’s full calendar here. WSSD is also hosting a community artificial intelligence forum tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Strath Haven Middle School’s library, where attendees can provide feedback about policies.

🍽️ On our Plate

Wonder is opening next week at the Promenade at Granite Run. The food hall at 1145 W. Baltimore Pike will host a “friends and family” preview Monday through Wednesday ahead of its grand opening next Thursday. The Towne House in Media has been transformed for the five-week run of “Holly Jolly.” The holiday décor will be on display through Jan. 4, during which time festive drinks can also be ordered. Options include the Mistletoe Kiss, made with vodka, rosemary simple syrup, lemon, and club soda, or Holly’s Hot Chocolate, which gives hot cocoa a kick thanks to vanilla vodka and Irish cream. Santa will be making a stop in Glen Mills this weekend alongside Mrs. Claus when the duo visit Harvest Seasonal Grill Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids can also decorate cookies during the holiday brunch buffet. Tickets are $25 for children and $35 for adults. Reservations are required.

🎳 Things to Do

🌃 Night Market: Swarthmore merchants will stay open later on Friday, and there will also be pop-up vendors, food, drinks, and an ugly sweater competition. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 12, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Swarthmore town center

🎙️ The Newspaper Taxis: Hear tunes from this Beatles tribute band. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Shere-E-Punjab, Media

🍪 Cookie Walk: Love holiday cookies but don’t love baking? Or just want to get a larger array? This annual event lets attendees pick and pay for the homemade sweets they want. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Middletown Church, Media

☕ Cocoa and Photos with the Clauses and Friends: Write a letter to Santa, decorate cookies, and pose for festive photos with Olaf, Jolly Bear, and the big man himself. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Media Community Center

🕎 Chanukah Village: A number of stores throughout Media will host crafts and other activities in celebration of the first night of the holiday. A 4:30 p.m. menorah lighting will be held at the Delaware County Courthouse. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Various locations

🏡 On the Market

Built in 2022, this spacious townhouse’s first floor features an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area, which has access to a deck overlooking the woods. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with double vanities and a walk-in closet. It also has a finished walk-out basement with a full bathroom, and access to the community clubhouse and a tot lot. There’s an open house this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Price: $815,000 | Size: 3,640 SF

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

