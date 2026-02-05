Why Di Bruno’s downsizing isn’t a huge surprise | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Di Bruno Bros. announced it was closing three of its stores last week, but the news wasn’t a surprise to some shoppers. Here’s why. Also this week, Narberth is home to one of the region’s under-the-radar romantic eateries, final construction on SEPTA’s Ardmore station is underway, plus one woman’s dismay at Lifecycle Wellness’ closing.

Some Di Bruno Bros. shoppers were saddened last week to learn that the longtime beloved specialty grocery store was closing three of its locations, including at the Ardmore Farmers Market. But it didn’t come as a shock to everyone, with some who say there’s been a noticeable decline in quality in recent years.

“Why am I going to pay upmarket prices for a midmarket product?” one former shopper told The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner.

Some blamed the decline on Di Bruno’s new owner, Brown’s Super Stores, which purchased a stake in the stores in 2024. Its brand was later brought under the Wakefern Food Corp. portfolio. But Brown’s executive vice president said Di Bruno’s was “very distressed” and despite its efforts was unable to bring back lost business.

Here’s what other shoppers had to say about Di Bruno’s shrinking footprint.

💡 Community News

The final phase of construction on the Ardmore SEPTA station got underway on Sunday and is expected to continue through the next few weeks, though a SEPTA spokesperson said the agency doesn’t yet have a date for completion. Work will take place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will include finishing the roof, installing message boards, adjusting and testing elevators, making ADA-compliant adjustments, and painting. Lower Merion police said two people were taken into custody by ICE during a vehicle stop Friday. In response to community concerns, LMPD yesterday reiterated that it doesn’t participate in programs deputizing local police as federal immigration agents. The department added that residents who see police activity but no marked LMPD presence can call 911 so it can verify the legitimacy, but added that officers will not interfere if federal agents are acting legally. Lankenau Medical Center and Bryn Mawr Hospital both recently ranked among America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. The rankings, released last week, are awarded to the top 5% of institutions in the nation for “overall clinical excellence.” In an opinion piece, a local physician lamented the loss of Lifecycle Wellness in Bryn Mawr, which is closing its doors on Feb. 15 after facing financial pressure. Cara Lea Smith is one of the thousands who gave birth there and found comfort in its “homelike” setting. Read more about the physician’s experience and why she feels the closure is devastating. A former Villanova University professor has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was fired in 2024 after accusing the law school of racial discrimination involving one of her students. The Inquirer’s Susan Snyder delves into the details. Main Line Today recently took a look inside a 1980s Gladwyne home that’s been updated with a timeless look, complete with a neutral color palette. The 8,000-square-foot home’s dining room has a hand-painted de Gournay wallcovering inspired by Japan’s Kiso Mountains and a large dressing room off the primary suite. Philadelphia Jewish Exponent recently profiled Rabbi Daniel Levitt, the director of adult Jewish learning at Gratz College. The Bala Cynwyd resident reflected on his passion for connecting people to “Jewish intellectual heritage.”

🏫 Schools Briefing

Lower Merion and Harriton won’t be merging their football teams anytime soon. Lower Merion School District’s board of directors last week declined to add a vote to merge to the agenda, keeping in line with Superintendent Frank Ranelli’s previous recommendation not to merge the teams. Lower Merion High School’s winter drama, Eurydice, kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday. Penn Wynne is hosting its “Special Persons Dance” for second and third graders tomorrow evening. There are school board committee meetings Monday evening and home school association meetings on Tuesday. There are no classes next Thursday, which is a staff professional development day, and the district is closed on Friday. See the district’s full calendar here. Students in third through eighth grade who have a sibling with special needs can join an upcoming “SibShops” Zoom, where they can connect, share experiences, and play games. The six, one-hour sessions will take place Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., starting on Feb. 18. Registration is required. Families interested in having a table at next month’s Taste of Penn Wynne must sign up by Feb. 7.

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for a place to dine this Valentine’s Day? Coco Thai Bistro in Narberth is among the region’s under-the-radar romantic dining spots, according to The Inquirer’s food reporters. The menu at the tropical greenhouse-inspired BYOB combines homestyle Thai curries with street food, Beatrice Forman reports.

🎳 Things to Do

🐉 The Neverending Story: Catch a screening of the 1984 cult classic. There’s another screening later this month. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🍪 Teen-Time Cookie Decorating: Teens 13 to 17 can decorate cookies then take some home. Registration is required. ⏰ Monday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🐎 Lunar New Year Crafternoon: Celebrate the start of the Year of the Horse by making a themed craft at this drop-in event. ⏰ Wednesday, Feb. 11, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

📜 Remember the Ladies: The Legacy of the Women of Stoneleigh: This presentation will highlight some of the most impactful women who lived or worked at Stoneleigh over the centuries. ⏰ Thursday, Feb. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Snow date: Feb. 19) 💵 $2-$20 📍 Stoneleigh, Villanova

🏡 On the Market

This newly built home blends classic design with modern amenities. The first floor features two living rooms, both with fireplaces, a dining room, an office, and an eat-in kitchen with an island and high-end appliances, plus an adjoining butler’s pantry and a wine cellar. There are five bedrooms upstairs, including a spacious primary suite with an oversized walk-in closet outfitted with built-ins, and a bathroom with a double vanity, marble floors, and a soaking tub. It also has a rear patio and a three-car garage. There’s an open house Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $2.995M | Size: 4,830 SF | Acreage: 0.86

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

