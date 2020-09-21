The bill would eliminate obstacles for young abuse victims to file lawsuits while they’re still detained in facilities by exempting people under the age of 22 from the requirements of the 1995 Prison Litigation Reform Act. That act intended to deter prisoners from filing “frivolous” lawsuits, Scanlon said, but does not take into consideration that incarcerated young people have a higher chance of being abused in facilities, or the difficulty youth face in navigating complex administrative requirements.