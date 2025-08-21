How Hill’s is keeping its legacy going after 50 years | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

After 50 years, Hill’s Quality Seafood has continued to find success by leaning into its old-school charm. Also this week, rapidly expanding food hall Wonder is planning a location in Media and Wawa is readying to debut its first travel center. We have questions about why it isn’t near its hometown.

This year marks the 50th anniversary for Hill’s Quality Seafood. Founded by Bernie Grogan in 1975, the business has grown from a single location in Media to four, with a wholesale and warehousing operation, as well.

Part of its growth has been fueled not by apps and delivery services, but by creating a sense of community and having familiar faces behind the counter.

Today, Hill’s is led by second-generation owner Alexandra Grogan. Like her, many of Hill’s patrons are multigenerational.

“It’s a lot of pride to carry that forward and hopefully continue to honor him and the 50 years,” she said.

Read more about how the business began and grew here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

There were some familiar names on U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the top 50 high schools in Pennsylvania, released this week. Strath Haven High School in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 588 nationally, while Penncrest High School in the Rose Tree Media School District landed at No. 35 in the state and No. 1,124 nationally. Reminder for parents and guardians: Monday is the first day of classes for students in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, while Rose Tree Media students don’t return until after Labor Day.

🍽️ On our Plate

Media is getting a new food hall this fall. Wonder, which has been rapidly expanding in the region in recent months, is planning to open at the Promenade at Granite Run in November. Wonder is known for its quick service pickup or delivery options of popular eateries throughout the country, ranging from pizza to barbecue to Mexican. The exact restaurants for the forthcoming Media location have not been revealed yet.

🎳 Things to Do

🃏 Adult Game Night: Those 18 and older can play board or card games, complete puzzles, and enjoy snacks with fellow participants. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Library

🎵 Amped Up Concert Series: This year’s final installation features youth bands from School of Rock Delco. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Amphitheater

☀️ End of Summer Party: Before school resumes, celebrate the final class-free days of summer with games, bubbles, and water ice. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 22, 4-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Library

🐶 101 Dalmatians Kids: Catch the stage adaptation of the Disney classic. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 22, 5 p.m. 💵 $5 📍 The Media Theatre

📚 Philly Bookstore Crawl: Media’s Bookish Notions is participating in the annual event and will have extended hours from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., sales, a picture book event at 10 a.m., and a queer open mic from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know, plus recommendations from bookstore owners. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bookish Notions, Media

🦀 2nd Annual Crab Fest: Media VFW Post 3460 is hosting a crab fest complete with seasoned crabs, fried chicken, hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese, as well as live music. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 23, 1-5 p.m. 💵 $50 for adults, $20 for children📍Media VFW Post 3460

⚾ Wiffle Ball Tournament: It’s your last chance to compete head-to-head in this Wiffle ball tournament. Registration closes tomorrow, in which each team of four to five players ages 14 and older will play at least two games before elimination rounds. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $50 team registration fee 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

👋 Swarthmore Showcase: This new midday event, part of an effort to welcome new residents and Swarthmore College students, includes retail and restaurant participants, with many stores setting up on the borough’s sidewalks. ⏰ Tuesday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Swarthmore Town Center

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom brick home in Media has undergone a number of updates with more on the way. The first floor has living and family rooms separated by a dining room, as well as an office with a bay window that could be used as another bedroom, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including the primary bedroom, which has a walk-in closet. Outside, the home has a fenced backyard and a patio, plus a covered front porch. A number of spaces in the home, including its two full bathrooms, have been renovated, while a new roof and chimney updates are planned next month.

Price: $625,000 | Size: 1,694 SF | Acreage: 0.11

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

