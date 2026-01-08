Meet the township’s five new commissioners | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Welcome to the first full week of 2026. To kick off the year, we get to know the township’s five new commissioners, who were sworn in Monday. Also this week, a popular Manayunk bakery specializing in gluten-free breads and pastries is moving to Bryn Mawr, plus construction on The Piazza is underway.

Five new Lower Merion commissioners were sworn in Monday evening: Michael Daly, Charles Gregory, Christine McGuire, Craig Timberlake, and Shelby Sparrow. Each replaces a township official who chose not to seek reelection.

The new commissioners come from across the township and have varied backgrounds, including local government, law, forensic psychology, business, and community organizing.

With its new members now in place, the board will make some big decisions in the year ahead, including negotiating collective bargaining agreements, overseeing Main Line Health’s redevelopment of the St. Charles Borromeo Seminary property, and addressing township finances, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Popular Manayunk bakery Flakely is relocating to Bryn Mawr in February, where it will take over a former hookah lounge at 1007 W. Lancaster Ave.

Flakely is known for its gluten-free breads and pastries and is the brainchild of Lila Colello, who’s worked for the Ritz Carlton and Wolfgang Puck Catering. She came up with the business after being diagnosed with Celiac disease.

The new location, which will be takeout only, will offer everything from fresh baguettes to browned butter chocolate chip cookies, as well as frozen take-and-bake doughs, The Inquirer’s Beatrice Forman reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Harriton High School is hosting its winter one act plays today through Saturday, and a number of other schools will have concerts next week. There are evening conferences at both high schools tonight and school board committee meetings Monday, in addition to an education association council meeting. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎶 Unforgettable Fire: Tickets are going fast for the U2 tribute band which will perform some of the Irish outfit’s best-known songs. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m. 💵 $33.38 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🍿 Paddington: See the film adaptation of the beloved children’s series on the big screen. Bryn Mawr Film Institute will have another screening on Jan. 24, plus screenings of the sequel on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🌹 Create Beautiful Paper Poppies: Add a little color to your winter by learning to make paper versions of these flowers. ⏰ Tuesday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Plant 4 Good

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1925, this classic five-bedroom stone Colonial mixes modern amenities with classic charm. Its features include a living room with a fireplace, a family room, a dining room, and a modern kitchen with exposed wood beams and white cabinetry.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.3M | Size: 3,110 SF | Acreage: 0.32

