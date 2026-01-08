Meet the township’s five new commissioners | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, a gluten-free bakery is setting up shop in Bryn Mawr.
Welcome to the first full week of 2026. To kick off the year, we get to know the township’s five new commissioners, who were sworn in Monday. Also this week, a popular Manayunk bakery specializing in gluten-free breads and pastries is moving to Bryn Mawr, plus construction on The Piazza is underway.
Five new Lower Merion commissioners were sworn in Monday evening: Michael Daly, Charles Gregory, Christine McGuire, Craig Timberlake, and Shelby Sparrow. Each replaces a township official who chose not to seek reelection.
The new commissioners come from across the township and have varied backgrounds, including local government, law, forensic psychology, business, and community organizing.
With its new members now in place, the board will make some big decisions in the year ahead, including negotiating collective bargaining agreements, overseeing Main Line Health’s redevelopment of the St. Charles Borromeo Seminary property, and addressing township finances, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
Learn more about the new commissioners and what’s on the docket for 2026.
Popular Manayunk bakery Flakely is relocating to Bryn Mawr in February, where it will take over a former hookah lounge at 1007 W. Lancaster Ave.
Flakely is known for its gluten-free breads and pastries and is the brainchild of Lila Colello, who’s worked for the Ritz Carlton and Wolfgang Puck Catering. She came up with the business after being diagnosed with Celiac disease.
The new location, which will be takeout only, will offer everything from fresh baguettes to browned butter chocolate chip cookies, as well as frozen take-and-bake doughs, The Inquirer’s Beatrice Forman reports.
Read more about Flakely’s new Main Line location here.
💡 Community News
In case you missed it, the township released its 2026 trash and recycling collection schedule, which you can see here. Have a Christmas tree to dispose of? The township is collecting them curbside through next week or they can be taken to the Public Works Complex in Penn Valley.
Construction is now underway on The Piazza, the mixed-used building in Ardmore that will have 270 apartments, 30,000 square feet of retail space, and 480 parking spots. The development at 100 Lancaster Ave. will cost an estimated $187 million and is planned to be completed by 2028.
In an effort to address homelessness, Montgomery County is embarking on a bipartisan plan to have three emergency short-term shelters throughout the county by the end of the year. They will be in Lansdale, Norristown, and Pottstown and provide 190 beds for those in need.
Lower Merion has been awarded over $385,000 from the state’s Green Light-Go Program, which is aimed at improving traffic safety and mobility. The funds are earmarked for modernizing Lancaster and Elliott Avenues.
The Lululemon Athletica at Suburban Square was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly smashed the front door before taking merchandise and then escaping in a U-Haul truck.
Still looking to make some resolutions for the new year? The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner rounded up four things for township residents to try, including workout classes, thrifting, and decluttering.
Lankenau Medical Center was one of the area hospitals to have a birth within the first hour of 2026. Kim and Jason Sarnoff welcomed Elliott at 12:22 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Country music station host Nicole Michalik, who’s on-air weekdays at 92.5 XTU in Bala Cynwyd from 2 to 7 p.m., recently shared what her perfect day looks like. It includes a stop at the City Avenue Starbucks before starting her shift, followed by dinner at Lark. See what else is on her ideal itinerary.
GET Café in Narberth was the 2025 recipient of CBS Philadelphia’s Hometown Heartbeat Award, which is given to a business “working to make our communities better.” The nonprofit café, which provides employment and community to neurodivergent individuals, received $50,000, plus $25,000 in advertising.
Leveaux Pilates, which opened at 14 Lancaster Ave. in June, is already expanding. The Ardmore studio has taken the space next door, where it will offer infrared heated mat Pilates. The new space is expected to open early this year.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Harriton High School is hosting its winter one act plays today through Saturday, and a number of other schools will have concerts next week. There are evening conferences at both high schools tonight and school board committee meetings Monday, in addition to an education association council meeting. See the district’s full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
There are two grand opening celebrations taking place Saturday. Bored Trading Cafe is hosting a grand opening starting at 7:30 a.m. for its new Ardmore outpost at 43 Cricket Ave., where the first 100 people will get free coffee. The cafe offers coffee and other specialty drinks, baked goods, burgers, salads, and all-day breakfast. And The Brew Room, which opened back in October, is hosting its grand opening from noon to 4 p.m. The Greek-inspired cafe will have a DJ, espresso martinis, and giveaways to mark the occasion.
In case you missed it, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reflected on the most notable restaurant openings of 2025. They include Burtons Grill & Bar in Wayne, Eataly in King of Prussia, the expansion of Johnny’s Pizza to Wayne, and the opening of Triple Crown in Radnor. Also notable was The Buttery’s expansion to the Ardmore Farmers Market and Maison Lotus’ debut in Wayne. See the full list here.
Speaking of new openings, pizza joints proliferated across the region in 2025. One of the best to open last year, according to Klein? Classic Pizza. The Bala Cynwyd shop at the former EVO Pizza serves old-school New York-style slices. Johnny’s Pizza also got a nod.
As for the best things Inquirer food writers ate last year, the vegan combo with injera at Eshkol Ethiopian Cuisine was up there. Here’s why.
Italian eatery il Fiore closed its doors over the holidays. In a message to customers on its website, the team behind the Bryn Mawr restaurant said it was a “tough decision” and thanked those who had dined there.
🎳 Things to Do
🎶 Unforgettable Fire: Tickets are going fast for the U2 tribute band which will perform some of the Irish outfit’s best-known songs. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m. 💵 $33.38 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
🍿 Paddington: See the film adaptation of the beloved children’s series on the big screen. Bryn Mawr Film Institute will have another screening on Jan. 24, plus screenings of the sequel on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🌹 Create Beautiful Paper Poppies: Add a little color to your winter by learning to make paper versions of these flowers. ⏰ Tuesday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Plant 4 Good
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1925, this classic five-bedroom stone Colonial mixes modern amenities with classic charm. Its features include a living room with a fireplace, a family room, a dining room, and a modern kitchen with exposed wood beams and white cabinetry.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $1.3M | Size: 3,110 SF | Acreage: 0.32
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
