The 125-plus restaurant openings that defined Philadelphia this year

Philadelphia’s restaurant landscape in 2025 was shaped by a combination of ambition and depth: large, market-moving openings at the top end (Borromini, Dancerobot, Uchi, Honeysuckle, Tequilas/La Jefa); suburban newcomers that mattered (Michael, Neos Americana, Salt & Stone); and dozens of smaller additions that boosted neighborhood options.

All told, I count more than 125 newcomers, not including the ubiquitous Wonder locations and multiunit bakery franchises like Paris Baguette and Tous les Jours.

The hottest areas were Rittenhouse and Kensington in the city, and Conshohocken in the suburbs.

Top Openings: Philadelphia

Center City / Rittenhouse / Fitler Square / North Philadelphia

Amma: The polished South Indian restaurant has relocated about two blocks away into more sumptuous quarters at 15th and Walnut, picking up a glassed-in bar.

Borromini: Stephen Starr’s hotly anticipated Italian trattoria anchors the north side of Rittenhouse Square.

The Bread Room: A bakery-cafe hybrid from High Street Hospitality on Chestnut Street, around the corner from High Street and Jefferson Hospital, that focuses on laminated pastries, breads, and other daytime fare.

Dancerobot: Chefs Jesse Ito and Justin Bacharach’s sequel to Royal Izakaya is a sultry hideaway on Sansom Street in Rittenhouse.

Honeysuckle: Chefs Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate have a new stage for Southern cooking rooted in Black culinary traditions on North Broad Street, building on what they started with West Philly’s Honeysuckle Provisions.

Kissho House: Chef Jeff Chen’s refined, two-level Japanese experience in Rittenhouse offers omakase downstairs and an izakaya on street level on Locust.

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley: This high-energy Avenue of the Arts destination offers Southern comfort food, cocktails, and nightlife vibes.

Pine Street Grill: Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp offer American comfort-food on Fitler Square as a neighborhood-style counterpoint to Her Place Supper Club and My Loup.

Tequila’s/La Jefa: The Suro family’s white-tablecloth Mexican restaurant on Locust has returned with two additional concepts: an agave-forward bar and all-day cafe.

Uchi Philadelphia: The national Japanese restaurant raises the bar for luxury sushi on Sansom Street in Rittenhouse.

Fishtown/Kensington/Northern Liberties

Amá: Chef Frankie Ramirez’s modern Mexican restaurant on Front Street showcases regional cooking with a serious mezcal and tequila program.

El Chingón Fishtown: Chef Carlos Aparicio’s second location of his acclaimed South Philadelphia taqueria is a beer-garden setting on Frankford Avenue.

Emmett: Chef Evan Snyder is winning plaudits for his Levantine-inspired cooking at the former Modo Mio/Cadence/Primary Plant Based space on Girard Avenue.

Fleur’s: Chef George Sabatino cooks French dishes in an intimate setting in a former furniture store on Front Street.

Forest & Main Fishtown: The Ambler brewery’s first city tasting room, in the former Cheu Fishtown on Frankford, features creative bar food from chef Dane DeMarco (Gass & Main).

Haraz Coffee House: A Yemeni coffeehouse chain comes to Girard Avenue spotlighting coffee culture and serving as a community hub; its first Philadelphia location opened in University City.

Mana Modern Chinese: Modern Chinese BYOB on Second Street in Northern Liberties blends playful dim sum and inventive takes on classics in a mod setting.

Fairmount / Francisville

Javelin: This low-key Fairmount Avenue sushi bar offers a full cocktail bar.

Manong: Tabachoy chef Chance Anies channels Outback for his Filipino steakhouse on Fairmount.

Stephen’s Cafe: This kosher dairy cafe attached to the Chabad of Fairmount, in the former Rembrandt’s, features baking by Shevy Sputz, who also sells her babka, knishes, and other Eastern European baked goods at the local farmer’s market.

South Philadelphia / East Passyunk / Graduate Hospital

Banshee: This compact American bistro on South Street from Cheu/Bing Bing alums serves casually sophisticated plates, wines, and cocktails

Bomb Bomb Bar: Zeppoli/Palizzi chef Joey Baldino revived a classic South Philly corner bar, infusing it with an Italian seafood menu and plenty of downtown energy.

Sao: Chef Phila Lorn and his wife, Rachel, are behind this snug Cambodian-inspired seafood bar on East Passyunk, a sequel to their hit no-rules noodle spot, Mawn.

Supérette: This chill European-style wine bar/cafe/bottle shop on East Passyunk from Chloé Grigri, Vincent Stipo and Owen Kamihira emphasizes simple plates and easy elegance.

Tesiny: Caviar/lox queen Lauren Biederman’s chic seafood/cocktail bar in South Philly.

University City / West Philadelphia

Gather Food Hall: This food hall across from 30th Street Station showcases local operators.

Haraz Coffee House: (See Fishtown.)

Namaste Indian Bistro: This Indian-Himalayan bistro at 46th and Lancaster is an offshoot of the original in Warminster; there’s also a new location in Collingswood.

Out West: Down North Pizza’s sequel at 52nd and Walnut combines an ambitious coffee program with breakfast and lunch sandwiches in a community-friendly space.

Northwest Philadelphia

The Borscht Belt: The Bucks Jewish deli has opened a counter at Chestnut Hill’s Market at the Fareway.

Petite Matines: This Chestnut Hill cafe aims at families and kids activities; it’s on the original Bethlehem Pike site of “parent” eatery Matines Cafe, which moved into roomier digs nearby on Highland Avenue.

Top Openings: Pennsylvania & New Jersey Suburbs

Burtons Grill & Bar (Wayne): This polished, New England-rooted American grill features a long cocktail list and an unusually thorough gluten-free/allergy-friendly playbook.

Eataly (King of Prussia Mall): The giant Italian marketplace combines multiple restaurants, retail counters, and specialty grocery under one roof.

Gloria Sports & Spirits (Warrington): Tresini chef Brad Daniels and partners deliver the sports bar experience with a noteworthy pizza menu at the Shops at Valley Square.

Hank’s Place (Chadds Ford): Rebuilt after a devastating 2021 flood, this Brandywine mainstay is a cozy diner known for old-school favorites and Wyeth sightings.

Johnny’s Pizza (Wayne): John Bisceglie has expanded his Bryn Mawr favorite to a strip center near Wayne’s farmer’s market.

Jolene’s (West Chester): This low-lit French-leaning dinner spot is built around cocktails and small plates, delivering date-night vibes.

L’Olivo Trattoria (Exton): Chef Francis and Nui Pascal of the French-Italian charmer Birchrunville Store Cafe and Butterscotch Pastry Shop offer Northern Italian fare and a full bar in cozy digs at Eagleview Town Center.

Maris Mediterranean (Media): Mediterranean seafood drives this refined yet casual restaurant-bar from Loïc Barnieu (La Belle Epoque, Sterling Pig Brewery).

Michael Coastal Italian Grille (Collingswood): Chef Michael DeLone leans harder into coastal Italian cuisine after rebranding the upscale Nunzio’s and freshening the environs with new hardwood.

Namaste Indian Bistro (Collingswood): See West Philadelphia.

Neos Americana (Conshohocken): Kurt Benkurt and Annalise Long have upgraded their Daniel’s into a refined Mediterranean-leaning dinner destination and bar focusing on mezze, grilled meats, and seafood.

Peter Chang (King of Prussia): Peter Chang, once chef for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., offers Sichuan classics.

The Rabbit Hole (Conshohocken): Small plates and cocktails are offered in a chic, bunny-fied corner bar setting.

Revell Hall (Burlington): Chef Joey Sergentakis is behind this modern restaurant on the Delaware riverfront, the former Cafe Gallery, billed as “semifine dining.”

Roy Rogers (Cherry Hill): This nostalgic fast-casual chain marked its return to the Philadelphia-South Jersey area, Fixin’s Bar and all.

Salt & Stone (Conshohocken): Demetrios Pappas is behind this polished restaurant emphasizing seasonal Greek-American cooking and craft cocktails.

Thymari Mediterranean Gastro-Taverna (Swedesboro): This Greek-inspired BYOB offers taverna-style dishes, with a wine list sourced through Kennedy Cellars.

Triple Crown (Radnor): Fearless Restaurants has gone with an equestrian theme for its restaurant/event space at the Radnor Hotel.

Other Noteworthy Openings

Philadelphia

Amina (Northern Liberties): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon moved their West African-inspired Southern spot from Old City into the former SIN.

Avana (Center City): Comfort food and American classics from Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon at Park Towne Place on the Parkway.

Cafe Duskaia (South Philadelphia): An Italian Market coffee shop and roaster highlighting Nicaraguan coffee sourced from women coffee farmers.

Casa Borinqueña (Kensington): Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez-Nau owns this casual Puerto Rican spot serving plant-based versions of classics like pinchos, arroz con gandules, and maduros.

Casa Oui (Queen Village): Chef Isabel Nocelo and C.J. Cheyne’s all-day café-restaurant blends French pastry energy with a nighttime menu that leans Mexican, plus a full bar.

Céline (Center City): It’s a cocktail lounge and nightlife-focused venue built around DJ-driven vibes and a reservation-led bar program; a Korean barbecue restaurant counterpart, HYO, is on the way upstairs.

Cerveau (North Philadelphia): Pizza Brain cofounder Joe Hunter created this roomy space at the 990 Spring Garden building to focus on sourdough pizza, handmade pastas, and small plates, with a full bar.

Cormorant (Kensington): This corner bar from the partners behind Vintage and Garage offers an amaro-leaning cocktail list, classic drafts, and no-proof options.

DaVinci & Yu (South Philadelphia): Marc Grika offers a playful mashup of Italian American and Chinese American comfort food on East Passyunk.

Doho (Mount Airy): This cozy bistro, inside Catering by Design, fuses Latin American and East Asian flavors, with a full bar.

Fetch (Manayunk): A dog park with a bar and a light food menu has succeeded Bark Social on Main Street.

First Daughter Oyster & Co. (Old City): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon offer New England-style seafood at the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown Hotel.

Good Hatch Eatery (West Philadelphia): The popular South Philly bruncherie has expanded to 48th and Pine.

Griddle & Rice (South Philadelphia): This Indonesian comfort spot bridges breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Hana Hawaiian BBQ (Northeast Philadelphia): Hawaiian-Korean fusion comes to Bell’s Corner in a fast-casual atmosphere.

Hannah K Cafe (South Philadelphia): Point Breeze gets a bright Vietnamese breakfast and lunch cafe.

Huda Burger (Fishtown): Yehuda Sichel of Center City’s Huda serves burgers on milk buns at his burger concept.

Jax Cafe at the J Spot (Center City): Jacqueline Clarizio offers wholesome bites at her cafe, part of her med spa near Fitler Square

Kinto (Fishtown): This BYOB from the creators of Fabrika offers Georgian cuisine in a date-night-appropriate setting.

La Maison Jaune (Center City): Zahra Saeed‘s French-inspired cafe offers pastries, light fare, and relaxed elegance near Fitler Square.

Leo (Center City): The contemporary bar-restaurant at the Kimmel Center is built around seasonal ingredients.

Little Horse Tavern (West Philadelphia): Named in honor of pioneering golfer Charlie “Little Horse” Sifford, the tavern is next to a driving range at the newly restored Cobbs Creek public course.

The Lodge by Two Robbers (South Philadelphia): Inventive martinis and other cocktails come to a lodge setting from the crew behind Fishtown’s Two Robbers.

Mecha Noodle Bar (Kensington): A Connecticut chain delivers Asian comfort foods (including ramen and bao) and cocktails under the El.

Medium Rare (Fishtown): The single-menu steak-frites chain emphasizes simplicity and value.

Moka & Co. (Center City): The Yemeni coffee chain sets up a shop on South Penn Square, across from City Hall.

Musette Rittenhouse: This café-restaurant channels French sensibilities into an all-day neighborhood format at a former Ultimo Coffee location.

Nakama Japanese Cuisine & Omakase (Center City): Mitsutaka Harada and Haris Yohanes offer sushi, hot dishes, and omakase experiences at their modest Japanese restaurant near Reading Terminal Market.

Newsroom Philadelphia (Northern Liberties): A bar-restaurant concept blends media themes with late-night energy, tucked behind an ersatz soda machine.

Olive Roots Cafe (Queen Village): A Mediterranean cafe emphasizes coffee/matcha drinks and croissant sandwiches.

Percy (Kensington): The team behind Forîn Cafe runs this unfussy but stylish diner with a bar and late-night lounge under the El.

Pinolero (Kensington): Lilliam Orozco and daughter Sarah are behind this stylish Nicaraguan restaurant in Harrowgate highlighting wood-fire cooking and Central American beverages.

Rhythm & Spirits (Center City): This music-theme bar and restaurant combines cocktails and Spanish-Italian food at One Penn Center (aka Suburban Station).

Rival Bros Coffee (Washington Square West): The Philly coffee chain debuted a swank spot in the Jessup House.

Rockwell & Rose (Center City): This stylish steakhouse has taken half of P.J. Clarke’s footprint in the Curtis Building, across from Washington Square.

Say She Ate Cafe (Center City): There’s great name wordplay and Mumbai-influenced, vegan food on the menu at this fast-casual cafe on South Street just off Broad, carrying on the Govinda’s tradition.

Scusi Pizza (Northern Liberties): Chef Laurent Tournodel’s colorful pizzeria/cocktail spot opened at the Piazza Alta, in advance of a luxe concept called Terra Grill.

Seaforest Bakeshop (Graduate Hospital): Social worker Suerim Lee segued into the bakery biz, making sweet and savory Korean foods.

Secondhand Ranch (Fishtown): This honky-tonk-inspired bar blends secondhand-store aesthetics with country-leaning fun.

Shay’s Steaks & More (Rittenhouse): The Logan Square shops expands to Sansom Street, serving cheesesteaks and classic comfort food till late night.

Static! (Center City): This high-energy bar in Washington Square West is backed by the crew from Fishtown’s Next of Kin.

Trung Nguyen Legend (South Philadelphia): A luxe Vietnamese coffee chain premieres in Queen Village.

Tu Rinconcito (Old City): This corner spot specializes in homestyle Mexican breakfasts and lunches.

Turmeric Indian Kitchen (North Philadelphia): Veteran Indian restaurateurs offer a modern menu and comfortable surroundings at 13th and Spring Garden.

Wine Dive (Rittenhouse): The casual and vibe-heavy wine bar with small plates has relocated from South Street to 16th and Sansom.

Pennsylvania Suburbs

Anomalia Pizza (Fort Washington): Frank Innusa works the oven and Deena Fink runs the counter at their humble, stand-alone slice shop near Germantown Academy.

Bao Nine (Malvern): This fast-casual Asian fusion specializes in bao buns and bowls; it’s an offshoot of the Rittenhouse original.

The Borough (Downingtown): It’s a sprawling family restaurant and sports bar downstairs, with a sushi bar and event space upstairs and a serious pizza menu.

The Buttery (Ardmore Farmer’s Market): The Malvern-rooted specialty bakery expands to the eastern Main Line.

Cafe Neos (Conshohocken): Neos American’s companion cafe serves coffee, house-baked pastries, and other light fare.

Carve 52 (Doylestown): This shop offers sandwiches made from hand-carved meats.

Copihue Bakehouse (Ambler): Veteran baker Cote Tapia-Marmugi offers a taste of her Chilean childhood, both sweet and savory.

The Fulton (Conshohocken): This contemporary Irish tavern serves hearty classics at the former Old Mansion House.

Kaede Sushi & Noodle Co. (Conshohocken): “Sushi speakeasy” is the theme of this stylish room upstairs from Guppy’s Good Times, with food from the team behind Kooma.

The Kibitz Room (King of Prussia): The longtime Jewish deli, which started in Cherry Hill, offers a massive service counter and table service.

La Grange Brasserie (Yardley): A French brasserie from chef Peter Woolsey brings classic technique to a woodland suburban setting in Bucks.

The Local (Phoenixville): A breakfast-and-lunch newcomer from the Lock 29 team leans into scratch-made classics and rotating specials.

Maison Lotus (Wayne): This refined Vietnamese coffee bar/restaurant from Win Signature Restaurants (Azie, the Blue Elephant, Teikoku, Mikado Thai Pepper, Mama-San) subsumed the former Margaret Kuo.

Mama Chang (Colmar): A family-style Chinese dining room from chef Peter Chang features Sichuan heat.

Nature’s Vin (Wayne): Ragini Parmar is behind this woman-operated natural-wine shop and bar in a former Main Line flower shop.

Nudy’s Cafe (Glen Mills): Ray Nudy’s diner chain expanded into a former Bryn Mawr Trust branch for No. 15.

Ridge Hall (Ambler): This multiconcept food hall and community anchor is helmed by Twisted Gingers Brewing Co.

Stubborn Goat Brewing (West Grove): This no-frills brewpub pours the Chester County brewery’s beers with a menu of wings, sandwiches, and bar snacks.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar (King of Prussia): The tropical island vibes are a companion to the mall retail store.

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap (King of Prussia): The New Jersey sports bar has set up an outpost outside the mall.

Toastique (Newtown Square): This all-day cafe turns “gourmet toast” into the main event, backed by juices and grab-and-go bowls.

Vanilla Café (New Hope): A sweets-forward cafe does coffee, pastries, and desserts with Instagram-friendly polish.

New Jersey Suburbs

Feed Mill Eatery (Medford): Five brands — Crumb Sandwich Joint, Casa Blanca Taqueria, Davey Stacks Burgers & Cheesesteaks, Mattarello Pizza, and Walterhaus German Fare — have set up at the historic Feed Mill complex, per early word from South Jersey Food Scene.

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap (Riverside): This new outpost of the Bordentown sports bar replaces Towne Tavern.

Julio’s Casa de la Birria (Sewell): The family behind Vineland’s Julio’s on Main has opened a sequel in Echo Plaza: a quick-service taqueria.

Heng Seng Noodles (Cherry Hill): The South Philadelphia Cambodian dry-noodle specialist has set up a branch in Hung Vuong Plaza.

Lula’s Empanadas (Haddon Heights): Yaslyn Lora has made the leap from takeout window to full storefront dining room.

Magnify Brewing (Medford): An Essex County craft brewery has opens a laid-back taproom with a beer garden.

Main Street Tacos (Maple Shade): This strip-mall taqueria from David and Israel Morales emphasizes bold flavors.

Pudge’s Pub (Gloucester City): The former Max’s Seafood Cafe has been reconceptualized as an everyday tavern featuring cheesesteaks inspired by Pudge’s Steaks of suburban Philadelphia renown.

The Raging Bull (Pennsauken): Burgers and cheesesteaks are the specialties at this fast-casual strip-mall spot.

Slice & Spice (Blackwood): A pizzeria and Middle Eastern grill have opened alongside a Middle Eastern grocery section, according to 42Freeway.

Taco-Yote (Moorestown): This modern BYO taqueria from the owner of Conshohocken’s Coyote Crossing features bold artwork.

Thaikula Thai-Chinese Fusion and Yucu Japanese Restaurant (Magnolia): Yucu, an all-you-can-eat specialist, has the main floor of the former Laughing Fox, while Thaikula took the lower level, according to South Jersey Food Scene.