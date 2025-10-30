What to know about the school board and other races on Tuesday | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

We’re just a few days away from the election. Still deciding how you’ll vote? We’ve put together a guide to who’s on your ballot. Also this week, a PAC’s endorsement of a school board slate is causing backlash, we check out a recently opened dry yogurt shop, plus everything we know about the SEPTA Regional Rail trains that caught fire, leading to ongoing inspections.

There will be some major races on the ballot when Lower Merion residents head to the polls Tuesday, including the retention election for three state Supreme Court justices, seats on the Superior and Commonwealth Courts, as well as judges of the Court of Common Pleas for the 38th District.

Voters will also decide on four school board seats, bringing a conclusion to a contentious race. A slew of municipal administrative positions, including township tax collector, are also up for grabs.

To make Election Day easier, The Inquirer’s Henry Savage has put together a look at the key races.

🗳️ Here’s how and where to cast your ballot

For those voting by mail, returned ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. They can also be returned in person at one of the county’s drop boxes, including at the Ludington Library in Bryn Mawr and the Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts in Narberth. You can find a list of the county’s drop boxes here. For those voting in person, you can find your polling place here.

A new dessert shop in Ardmore is bringing popular Chinese street snack tanghulu to the Main Line. Chums opened in August at 45 E. Lancaster Ave., where it’s dishing up the sugar-dipped fruit skewers, as well as TikTok-popular dry yogurt bowls, an ultra-thick, extra-strained version often shaped into colorful balls and topped with fruit and granola, The Inquirer’s Beatrice Forman reports.

Owner Grace Yang was inspired to open the shop after splitting her childhood between Shanghai and the Main Line. Chums also offers crêpes, yogurt drinks and smoothies, and has a build-your-own-bowl bar with frozen yogurt and sherbet.

Read more about what inspired the shop’s owner and how Chums makes dry yogurt.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

There are a number of events throughout the district this week and next, including the continuation of spirit week at LMHS, and trunk-or-treat events at Merion and Cynwyd Elementary Schools tonight. Penn Wynne Elementary is also hosting a “Treat Street” this evening. Next week there are book fairs and ice cream socials, school photo make up days, and a bake sale. Reminder: Schools are closed for students tomorrow and Tuesday. See the district’s full calendar here. A group of Cynwyd Elementary students showed off their passion for the Eagles on a recent 6abc segment, sharing what they love about the Birds and who their favorite players are. Tickets are on sale for fourth grade students’ “Bowling Night Out.” The event takes place Nov. 14 at Sproul Lanes.

🍽️ On our Plate

In case you missed it, a new speakeasy opened on the Main Line last week below Maison Lotus in Wayne. Jade Rabbit is serving up a Vietnamese-inspired list of sips like Circle Jawn, which steeps in an infuser and is meant to resemble a bowl of pho, in addition to bites like Bangkok toast and larger plates like steak and sea bass.

🎳 Things to Do

👻 Narberth Halloween Parade: This year’s parade starts outside the Narberth movie theater and ends at the police station, where a trunk-or-treat will be set up. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 30, 6:15 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 100 block of North Narberth Avenue

😱 Teen Movie Night: Teens ages 13 to 17 can watch the 2019 horror flick, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Registration is recommended. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🎵 Mr. Greengenes: The band is performing a two-night reunion show, complete with a Halloween bash. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. 💵 $71.42-$112.82 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🎃 Trunk-or-Treat: Now in its third year, this expanded event is open to the entire Gladwyne community and beyond. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Park

🍿 Jumanji: Catch a screening of the 1995 film in which Robin Williams’ character is released from a game he’s been trapped in, and with him, a slew of jungle dangers. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75 for kids, $7.75 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏡 On the Market

Located in Belmont Hills, this three-bedroom ranch has a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room with an exposed stone wall, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All the bedrooms are located on the main floor, while the basement serves as another living space that could accommodate an additional bedroom. There, you’ll also find a bar and a full bathroom. The home also has a fenced backyard.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $749,000 | Size: 3,629 SF | Acreage: 0.19

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

