Neighbors spar over sign for Jewish student safety | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi there, Lower Merion! 👋

Anyone else ready to soak up all the signs of spring during this year’s Flower Show? At least we’ve been seeing some milder temperatures lately. For this week’s roundup, we’ve got a neighborhood dispute involving a Lower Merion school board member, efforts to revitalize a nearby Main Line theater, and a look inside a remodeled Bryn Mawr Colonial.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A pair of Bala Cynwyd residents took to a recent board of commissioners meeting to share that their neighbor, Lower Merion school board member Anna Shurak, blocked a sign at the end of their driveway that read: “Jewish students deserve to be safe on campus.”

Jeff and Rachel Lobman said they put up their sign to support their son and other Jewish students amid reports of antisemitism and protests on college campuses over Israel’s war in Gaza. Shurak, who is also Jewish, emailed them to acknowledge she blocked the sign and say that it was “frightening” children in the neighborhood.

Their dispute comes as the school board has faced increased pressure from Jewish parents over its response to antisemitism, including during a fall debate around the district’s equity policy. Shurak, who denies the accuracy of the Lobmans’ version of events, is also up for reelection this year.

You can read about the dispute here.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 2025 Oscar-nominated Shorts: Now’s your last chance to catch the shorts nominated in the live action, documentary, and animated categories this year. The Oscars air Sunday. ⏰ Various📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 TAUK: With Philly-based band, Minka. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. 💵 $22+📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎥 Little Mermaid: Spend your Saturday with the kids watching a Disney classic. // ⏰ Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 adults, $6.75 kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

💐 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Here’s your guide to this year’s show, including information on the schedule, tickets, parking, food, exhibits on display and more. ⏰ Saturday, March 1-9 💵 Varies📍Pennsylvania Convention Center

🐱 Adoption event: The newest furry addition to your family could be waiting at this event from ACCT Philly and Petco. ⏰ Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m.-noon📍Wynnewood Petco

🎥 Alma’s Rainbow: Check out this 1994 coming-of-age film based in Brooklyn. ⏰ Wednesday, March 5, 7 p.m. 💵 $16.25📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 Sam Grisman Project: Catch this tribute act to Jerry Garcia and David Grisman. ⏰ Wednesday, March 5, 8 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall

🏡 On the Market

What’s got a pool, tennis court, three fireplaces, and a library? This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home in Gladwyne. The 5,276-square-foot home is going for $1,950,000.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.