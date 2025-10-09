Social media storm erupts over LMSD lockdown communications | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Some parents say they were angered by the school district’s lack of communication amid last week’s lockdown. Also this week, a new Greek-style cafe is bringing “European coffee culture” to Ardmore, a Lower Merion cyclist’s injury underscores the struggle to legislate e-bikes and e-scooters, and State Rep. Mary Jo Daley announced she won’t seek reelection.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A number of parents expressed outrage on social media last week over what they say was a lack of communication from the Lower Merion School District amid a lockdown spurred by a police chase.

The FBI responded to an alleged attempted robbery of an armored vehicle near City Avenue a little before noon on Friday, forcing parts of the area to shelter in place and eight LMSD schools to go into lockdown.

On Facebook, parents raised concerns that emails didn’t include certain details, like which schools were in lockdown, and that students didn’t know whether threats were coming from inside or outside school buildings, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Read more about parents’ concerns and the district’s response here.

Ardmore will soon welcome its newest cafe, but unlike other spots, The Brew Room is aiming to bring a little bit of Europe’s slower-paced coffee culture to its customers.

The Brew Room is designed to be a community watering hole where guests can linger. Run by husband-and-wife duo Eleni and Danny Chrisidis, they say it will be a modern tribute to the Greek coffeehouse, serving up freddo espresso, a silky, shaken Greek coffee drink, as well as favorites like bougatsa, a pastry made of phyllo and creamy custard, and spanakopita, a spinach and feta pastry.

Read more about the cafe that’s aiming to open this weekend at 6 W. Lancaster Ave.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

LMSD’s Interschool Council is hosting a nonpartisan school board candidate forum tonight from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harriton High School’s auditorium. It will also be broadcast on Harriton TV. LMSD this week put out a community survey as it begins to develop its 2026-2031 strategic plan. Responses can be submitted until next Thursday and will be analyzed ahead of a community input session on Oct. 29. Several area schools rank among Niche’s 2026 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania list, which was released last week. The Baldwin School ranks third in the state, followed by The Agnes Irwin School (No. 7), and The Shipley School (No. 8), all in Bryn Mawr. Also ranking in the top 20 are Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood (No. 12) and Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (No. 20), also in Bryn Mawr. Rankings are based off student and parent reviews, as well as the quality of colleges that students consider, and student-teacher ratios.

🍽️ On our Plate

Philadelphia fast-casual chain Wokworks is opening its Bryn Mawr location at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Located at 5 Franklin Ave., it takes over the former 9Round Fitness, where it will serve made-to-order rice and noodle dishes with the help of a robot. During its grand opening, it will have a “flip for it” promotion where any diner that correctly guesses a coin flip will get a free bowl. Chicken wing chain Wing it On is looking to expand into the Philadelphia market and is eyeing future locations in spots like Ardmore and Bryn Mawr. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🎳 Things to Do

💃 Dance to Beat Breast Cancer: Breast cancer survivor and certified Zumba and La Blast instructor Carol Fee is hosting a dance fitness class to raise funds for Abramson Cancer Center, where she was treated. The event includes dance instruction followed by lunch and raffles. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 $40 donation 📍 Maybrook Mansion

🧩 80s Escape Room: Teams of three to eight people will have one hour to solve puzzles and return to present day. Teams will go out one at a time, so advanced registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🍻 Narberth Oktoberfest: This 21-and-over event benefiting Sabine Park and the annual Narberth Memorial Day Parade includes food from The Flying Deutschman food truck, craft beers from Stockertown Beverage, live music, and raffles. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, 5-11 p.m. 💵 $75 📍 Narberth Park

🍂 Community Fall Festival: Now in its fourth year, this family-friendly festival will have lots of kids activities, including a bounce house, face painting, and petting zoo, plus music, yard games, vendors, and food trucks. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free admission, tickets or wristbands required for certain rides 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🏡 On the Market

The first floor of this stone and Tudor-style manor home in Penn Valley features a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an office with built-ins, a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances. There are five bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, two separate vanities, and a soaking tub. The walk-out lower level has a gym, home theater, and gaming room, with space for an additional bedroom. Outside, the home has a deck that leads to a patio with a built-in grill. There’s also a separate fire pit and a spacious yard.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $2.595M | Size: 7,434 SF | Acreage: 0.74

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $765,000 (up $120,050 from August) 📈 Median sold price: $425,000 (down $147,000 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 34 (down seven days from August) 📉

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for September from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.