What to know about Tuesday’s election for mayor and more | Inquirer Greater Media

Election Day is less than a week away, and a number of key races are on the ballot. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know before heading to the polls. Also this week, the Task cast shared the restaurants they visited during filming, we take a look at spooky spots to visit for Halloween, plus a former Rite Aid may soon become a car wash.

With a slew of local and county races on the ballot, Tuesday’s election is set to usher in a new era for Media.

Borough residents will elect a new mayor to take over for the retiring Bob McMahon, who’s been at the helm for 33 years. They will also choose members of the Rose Tree Media School District’s Board of Directors. There are also several important county roles up for grabs, such as controller, register of wills, and sheriff.

To make Election Day easier, The Inquirer’s Henry Savage has put together a look at the key races.

🗳️ Here’s how and where to cast your ballot

Voting in-person Tuesday? You can find your polling place here. For those voting by mail, completed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at one of county’s drop boxes, which are located at the Delaware County Government Center building in Media, the municipal building in Middletown Township, the Helen Kate Furness Library in Wallingford, the Swarthmore Borough Building, and at the District Court Building in Upper Providence Township. You can find a list of the county’s drop boxes here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In celebration of the holiday, several Rose Tree Media schools will have Halloween parties or parades tomorrow. There will be early dismissals on Monday with no afternoon kindergarten, and the district is closed on Tuesday for an in-service day. See RTMSD’s full calendar here. The district is also holding a winter coat drive now through Nov. 7, seeking clean, gently used coats for children and adults. There are collection bins in each school. Nether Providence and Wallingford Elementary Schools are hosting Halloween parades tomorrow, and schools are closed Tuesday for an in-service day. There are select picture retakes next Thursday. See WSSD’s full calendar here. Registration for WSSD kindergarten is open for the 2026-27 academic year and must be completed by Feb. 27 in order to be included in the lottery for morning or afternoon placement.

🍽️ On our Plate

Paris Baguette, the South Korean fast-casual bakery chain, is planning to expand into the region with locations currently in the works in Concordville and Swarthmore. A timeline and exact locations of the cafes have not yet been announced. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🎳 Things to Do

🎃 Linvilla Orchards: Today is your last chance to hear stories and jokes from Linvilla’s resident witch for its Hayrides to the Witch’s House. It’s also the final night of the jack-o-lantern exhibit, while Sunday is the last day of Pumpkinland for the season. ⏰ Through Sunday, Nov. 2, times vary 💵 Prices vary 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

🌕 Fly Me to the Moon: This show by Irish playwright Marie Jones hilariously explores what happens when regular people are tempted with extraordinary opportunities. ⏰ Through Sunday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $20-$35 📍 Hedgerow Theatre Company, Rose Valley

👻 Halloween Tots Parade: Kids ages 6 and under (and their siblings) can parade through Swarthmore and enjoy treats from area merchants, followed by story time. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Thatcher Park to Swarthmore amphitheater

🔥 Family Friendly Fun Nights at the Orchards: Celebrate Halloween at this new Indian Orchards Farm event. Take a nighttime hayride, explore a haunted pumpkin barn, sip cider, and roast s’mores over a bonfire. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 31, 6-11 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 1, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $5-$9.99 📍 Indian Orchards Farm, Media

🎭 Bad Seed: This dramatic play by Maxwell Anderson explores how a young girl who might not be what she seems on the surface could have been involved in a boy’s unexpected drowning. ⏰ Select days from Friday, Oct. 31 to Saturday, Nov. 8, times vary 💵 $13.50-$23.50 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🖼️ Fall Makers Market: The fall rendition of this event includes 90 local artists selling their handmade goods. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Park Avenue, Swarthmore

🥂 A Better Chance Strath Haven 50th Anniversary Gala: Celebrate the nonprofit’s milestone anniversary, where the program’s alumni, host families, and other supporters will gather. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 8, 7-11 p.m. 💵 $125 📍 Springhaven Club, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

Situated on a wooded one-acre lot near Linvilla Orchards, this log cabin is reminiscent of mountain retreats, but without the drive. Built in 2013, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a traditional log cabin exterior with a knotty pine interior. Its main living area, designed to be open concept, includes living and dining areas adjacent to the kitchen. The primary suite, with a walk-in double shower, is also on the main floor. A spiral staircase leads to the lower level, where there’s another bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, and storage. The home has a large wraparound deck overlooking the woods, as well as another deck off the living area.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $550,000 | Size: 1,250 SF | Acreage: 1.05

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

