Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders lifted as SPS Technologies fire continues, officials say

A Voluntary evacuation and shelter-in-place orders issued for the areas immediately surrounding SPS Technologies will lift at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy said at a news conference.

The evacuation notice was issued around Tuesday for about 250 homes — predominantly in Jenkintown — in the immediately vicinity of SPS Technologies following air quality concerns as smoke began to again billow from the factory that morning.

Advertisement

A shelter-in-place order was already activated for a one mile radius around the factory — which has sat at 301 Highland Avenue for decades — after a 4-alarm fire began to overcome the factory Monday night. No injuries were reported.

» READ MORE: Fire crews battle massive industrial fire at Montgomery County’s SPS Technologies

The fire is not “officially suppressed,” said Molloy, who reiterated that crews are still on site taming the blaze.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection found “low levels of chemicals of concern” immediately downstream from the fire in Tookany Creek, according to a statement read during the news conference. Samples from Delaware River contained no evidence of chemicals of concern, the DEP’s statement said, and drinking water supplies are not at risk.

Air quality monitors have also not detected any chemicals of concern, the DEP said. The exact chemicals found in Tookany Creek were not named.

» READ MORE: Abington company that caught fire had toxic ‘ignitable waste’ on site and had past EPA violations

Officials stressed that containing the fire and, eventually, demolishing the SPS Technologies’ facility is going to be a long-term process, potentially taking weeks to complete. The facility is over 600,000 square feet and involves a series of interconnected old buildings, said Abington Fire Marshal Chris Platz, making it difficult to target certain hot spots.

“Lifting the shelter-in-place [order] does not mean that it could not happen again if a fire was to reinitiate a fire or anything like that,” said Jenkintown Police Chief Thomas Scott. “Monitoring will not stop … This is going to be long-term operation for not only the Abington Community but the Jenkintown community and the Cheltenham community.”

Though SPS has not publicly commented on the fire at this time, Platz said that the manufacturing company has had a contact on site since the initial fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“They’ve been with us the whole time and been nothing but supportive,” said Platz. “They understand the impacts this makes on the community.”

» READ MORE: Crews thought they had the massive Montco industrial fire under control. Then came the billowing smoke and evacuation notices.

Whatever is left of SPS’ facility will likely be demolished, officials said, bringing concerns for the manufacturers’ future in the area.“

I’m going to be part of the voices that says, ‘Let’s make sure we encourage SPS Technologies to rebuild here,’ to make sure we reemploy those who have grievously lost their employment,” said Rep. Madeline Dean (D-04), who represents Abinginton, Jenkintown, and Cheltenham in Congress.

Dean’s own father-in-law worked at SPS during World War II, she said.

SPS is “a staple,” Dean said. “So we’re going to do everything we can.”

Molloy said he has not heard an immediate need for resources from residents. Those seeking updates on the fire are encouraged to visit www.abingtonpa.gov/SPSupdates.