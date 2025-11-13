Swarthmore residents will be hit with a new tax | Inquirer Greater Media
Plus, a look back at Media’s Veterans Day celebration.
Hi, Greater Media! 👋
Swarthmore residents will soon pay an average of $18 to $20 per month in a new emergency service tax on their property tax bill. Also this week, Media celebrated Veterans Day, Nether Providence Township police have launched a new victim advocacy pilot program, SEPTA is close to completing its Regional Rail car inspections, and the Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead is grappling with a loss of grant funding.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Swarthmore residents recently dodged an earned income tax, but will now have to pay an emergency service tax amid rising costs and budget shortfalls.
The new tax, passed at Monday’s council meeting, is expected to result in a roughly $18 to $20 monthly increase to the average property tax bill.
It comes as the borough has dealt with a changing financial landscape after both Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital closed earlier this year. Less tax revenue is coming in, and emergency services costs are rising, said Cindy MacLeod, chair of the borough council’s finance committee.
The town recently tabled an earned income tax proposal after Swarthmore College agreed to contribute $638,000 to help cover rising emergency service costs, easing some of the burden.
Read more about the new emergency service tax here.
💡 Community News
In case you missed it, last week Delaware County’s executive director Barbara O’Malley asked the county’s council to raise property taxes 19% to ensure it can fund all of its operating expenses. If approved, the hike would go into effect in January and would be the second consecutive double-digit tax increase for county residents, which saw a 23% jump this year.
On Tuesday, Media celebrated Veterans Day with its annual Veterans Day Parade, a tradition that began in 1960. This year’s parade was led by World War II Navy veteran Ed Buffman, with the 100-year-old serving as grand marshal. 6abc captured video from the day, which you can see here.
Nether Providence Township police this week announced a new pilot program that will provide victims of violent crime an advocate to help them navigate the legal system. Giavanna Bonaduce, lead advocate with the Delaware County Victim Assistance Center, is working part-time out of the police department to review cases and reach out to victims.
SEPTA continues to work toward its extended Nov. 14 deadline to inspect all of its Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars. Here’s the latest on its progress.
The Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead in Ridley Creek State Park is grappling with its recent loss of grant funding, canceled under the Trump administration, from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant, approved last December, was earmarked for helping the museum uncover and tell the stories of enslaved people throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Now, with shrinking funding, organizers worry about keeping the proverbial lights on.
Riddle Hospital maintained its “A” rating in the fall 2025 Leapfrog safety grades report released today. The organization releases safety ratings twice a year, grading hospitals on 22 safety metrics, including infection rates and preventable errors.
Rising store vacancies at the Springfield Mall, paired with its owners not paying off their loan that matured last month, is causing some concerns for one credit ratings agency, which recently flagged the $32.4 million loan as “non-performing matured.” Springfield Mall, which is jointly owned by PREIT and Simon Property Group, sits at 89% occupancy, a decrease from 2023 when it was 97% occupied. (Bisnow)
🏫 Schools Briefing
Amanda Sheldon was recently named the 2025 Simon Youth Foundation Teacher of the Year. Sheldon teaches in the Simon Youth Academy program at Penncrest High, working one-on-one with students at risk of dropping out.
Indian Lane Elementary is hosting its fall library book fair tomorrow, and Springton Lake Middle is hosting its talent show tomorrow night. There are fall theater performances tomorrow through Sunday, and book fairs at Indian Lane and Media Elementary schools and Springton Lake Middle all of next week. See RTMSD’s full calendar here.
The fall drama is kicking off this weekend, with additional performances slated for next weekend. Winter sports pre-season kicks off Monday. Wallingford Elementary will host its book fair from Tuesday through Friday. See WSSD’s full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
6abc recently stopped by John Robert Cellars, the tasting room that opened on State Street in Media in August, to chat with its owners about their wine and food offerings. See the segment here.
🎳 Things to Do
🍿 Superman: Catch a screening of the latest film in the franchise, starring Philadelphia-area native David Corenswet. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library, Media
🗓️ Drew Estate Cigars Event: Explore a range of the brand’s different cigars at this event. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Pairings Cigar Bar, Media
🎥 Freakier Friday: See Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite 22 years after the original film came out. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 1-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media-Upper Providence Free Library, Media
🦃 Friendsgiving: This month’s teen activity day, open to teens 13 to 18, is a Friendsgiving potluck. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA
🎵 Vilebred: The Philadelphia-based experimental rock band will perform classic rock tunes at this 21-and-over show. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Shere-E-Punjab, Media
🥾 Richard’s Rambles: Take a guided walk through Tyler Arboretum with a naturalist. Registration is required, and the walk is open to those 15 and older. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 💵 Free for members, $10-$18 for non-members 📍 Tyler Arboretum, Media
📽️ Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: See what the Crawley family has been up to in the final film installment of the beloved series. Registration is required. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library, Media
🏡 On the Market
Located in Ravenscliff, this three-bedroom carriage home is situated on the end of the cul-de-sac and overlooks the woods. The first floor has an open concept layout that includes a two-story foyer, a living area with a fireplace, a dining area, and a kitchen with two pantries and a double oven, all with vaulted ceilings. A primary suite with two walk-in closets, a dual vanity, and a soaking tub is also on the first floor. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and a finished walkout basement with a fireplace and bar area downstairs.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $795,000 | Size: 4,129 SF
🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.