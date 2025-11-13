Swarthmore residents will be hit with a new tax | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Swarthmore residents will soon pay an average of $18 to $20 per month in a new emergency service tax on their property tax bill. Also this week, Media celebrated Veterans Day, Nether Providence Township police have launched a new victim advocacy pilot program, SEPTA is close to completing its Regional Rail car inspections, and the Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead is grappling with a loss of grant funding.

Swarthmore residents recently dodged an earned income tax, but will now have to pay an emergency service tax amid rising costs and budget shortfalls.

The new tax, passed at Monday’s council meeting, is expected to result in a roughly $18 to $20 monthly increase to the average property tax bill.

It comes as the borough has dealt with a changing financial landscape after both Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital closed earlier this year. Less tax revenue is coming in, and emergency services costs are rising, said Cindy MacLeod, chair of the borough council’s finance committee.

The town recently tabled an earned income tax proposal after Swarthmore College agreed to contribute $638,000 to help cover rising emergency service costs, easing some of the burden.

Amanda Sheldon was recently named the 2025 Simon Youth Foundation Teacher of the Year. Sheldon teaches in the Simon Youth Academy program at Penncrest High, working one-on-one with students at risk of dropping out. Indian Lane Elementary is hosting its fall library book fair tomorrow, and Springton Lake Middle is hosting its talent show tomorrow night. There are fall theater performances tomorrow through Sunday, and book fairs at Indian Lane and Media Elementary schools and Springton Lake Middle all of next week. See RTMSD’s full calendar here. The fall drama is kicking off this weekend, with additional performances slated for next weekend. Winter sports pre-season kicks off Monday. Wallingford Elementary will host its book fair from Tuesday through Friday. See WSSD’s full calendar here.

6abc recently stopped by John Robert Cellars, the tasting room that opened on State Street in Media in August, to chat with its owners about their wine and food offerings. See the segment here.

🍿 Superman: Catch a screening of the latest film in the franchise, starring Philadelphia-area native David Corenswet. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library, Media

🗓️ Drew Estate Cigars Event: Explore a range of the brand’s different cigars at this event. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Pairings Cigar Bar, Media

🎥 Freakier Friday: See Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite 22 years after the original film came out. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 1-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media-Upper Providence Free Library, Media

🦃 Friendsgiving: This month’s teen activity day, open to teens 13 to 18, is a Friendsgiving potluck. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA

🎵 Vilebred: The Philadelphia-based experimental rock band will perform classic rock tunes at this 21-and-over show. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Shere-E-Punjab, Media

🥾 Richard’s Rambles: Take a guided walk through Tyler Arboretum with a naturalist. Registration is required, and the walk is open to those 15 and older. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 💵 Free for members, $10-$18 for non-members 📍 Tyler Arboretum, Media

📽️ Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: See what the Crawley family has been up to in the final film installment of the beloved series. Registration is required. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library, Media

Located in Ravenscliff, this three-bedroom carriage home is situated on the end of the cul-de-sac and overlooks the woods. The first floor has an open concept layout that includes a two-story foyer, a living area with a fireplace, a dining area, and a kitchen with two pantries and a double oven, all with vaulted ceilings. A primary suite with two walk-in closets, a dual vanity, and a soaking tub is also on the first floor. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and a finished walkout basement with a fireplace and bar area downstairs.

Price: $795,000 | Size: 4,129 SF

