Area lawmakers leveled sharp criticism at congressional leaders who this week derailed plans that would have required manufacturers to control PFAS discharges into drinking-water supplies, regulated PFAS as hazardous substances under the Superfund law, and set a two-year deadline for a federal drinking water standard to regulate PFAS in tap water.
The measures were included in the national defense spending bill, finalized Monday night, in which lawmakers fighting PFAS hoped to use to lay the groundwork for comprehensive federal regulation of the chemicals.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks), cochair of the Congressional PFAS Task Force, said the lack of consensus was “unacceptable.”
"Lawmakers from both parties have a solemn obligation to come together as soon as possible to pass a separate PFAS package that addresses the legislative items that the [National Defense Authorization Act] conference report does not,” Fitzpatrick said.
The defense spending bill remains set to include the most PFAS-related legislation passed to date. But the changes, after months of negotiations, mean there will continue to be no federal regulations for the chemicals linked to cancers and other health problems.
Among other things, the provisions set to be passed in the final version of the bill will phase out the military’s use of PFAS in firefighting foam and food packaging, expand monitoring for PFAS in drinking and ground water, and require reporting of PFAS in the Toxic Release Inventory.
It also requires the military to use the most stringent PFAS cleanup standards available in making cleanup agreements with states, meaning the military would be required to use state regulations in states that have passed stricter standards than the EPA’s current advisory.
Much of the contamination nationwide has come from or been linked to military bases, where the military used firefighting foam containing PFAS for decades. In the Philadelphia area, contaminated drinking water near the former Warminster and Willow Grove naval air bases was discovered to be widespread in 2016.
In July, the Trump administration included some PFAS measures in a list of provisions it wanted eliminated from the defense spending bill, threatening a veto of the bill if they remained.
The measures ultimately removed from the bill had been passed in the House version before it went to the Senate. Democrats said Senate Republicans would not negotiate.
“In failing to cleanup PFAS in our drinking water, Senate Republicans are siding with corporate polluters,” said Rep. Dan Kildee (D., Mich.) “The Defense Department and the Trump Administration’s EPA have failed to act with an urgency that matches the scale of this public health crisis.”
House Democrats will try again with a separate package of PFAS bills that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) said Monday he would bring to a floor vote in January.
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Phila.) said he and other Democrats would continue to push for passage of the PFAS package.
“Failure to act," Boyle said, "will continue to inflict dangerous consequences on communities struggling to deal with this crisis across the nation.”
Among other PFAS-related provisions set to be passed in the defense spending bill are:
- $100 million per year is allotted for 2020 to 2024 to monitor PFAS under the Safe Water Drinking Act.
- The Department of Defense must provide blood testing for military firefighters.
- Any manufacturer that has made PFAS since 2011 must submit reports to the EPA by 2023.
- The EPA must publish interim guidance for safe disposal of PFAS.
- The EPA will research the effects of PFAS on human health and the environment, develop new tools for identifying the chemicals in water, solids, and air, and evaluate cleanup methods.
- By October 2021, the military will no longer use food packaging that contains PFAS.
- The United States Geological Survey will create a standard for detecting PFAS in the environment and do nationwide sampling of soil and bodies of water.