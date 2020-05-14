“The anxiety is, don’t do it too soon. Don’t do it to appease people who are acting selfish and want to go out and play,” said Rev. Mark Tyler, an organizer and the leader of Mother Bethel AME church, who has already witnessed plenty of loss in the pandemic and worries about a second wave. His friends in Atlanta, observing the opening of barber shops and nail salons, “are saying don’t fall for the trap. People are saying the governor there is trying to use black people as guinea pigs.”