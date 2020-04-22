We have a full cart of food info for you this week to solve some of your most vexing problems: how to get groceries to your front door, how to buy the right kitchen tools, and how to make a great cup of coffee. On the lighter side: We visit (virtually) a restaurant whose owner will FaceTime you while you eat. Also, wait till you see what quarantined Pennsylvanians are drinking.

A guide to grocery delivery in the Philly region

Joseph Fiducioso of Wilmington picks up an order at Giordano Garden Groceries in South Philadelphia. Giordano's, normally a wholesaler to restaurants, has repacked food into individual cartons for sale directly to consumers.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
  • You need groceries but want to avoid a supermarket trip. It’s not easy to get a delivery slot. Staff writer Grace Dickinson found plenty of great sources for produce, dairy, meat/seafood/protein alternatives, pantry items, and coffee in the Philadelphia area. Some are even guaranteeing next-day delivery.
  • By necessity, some wholesalers that traditionally serve local restaurants have pivoted to serving consumers. The result: great quality and fair prices.

To market, to market in the days of coronavirus

Buying just a few groceries, and now stocking up.
CYNTHIA GREER / Staff
  • You shop for food almost every day, and then comes a stay-at-home order. Food editor Jamila Robinson, cooking for one, knew that she had to reexamine her shopping habits.
  • How critic Craig LaBan and his family have been doing it: occasional store visits while also riding the roller-coaster of online shopping and deliveries.

We show you how to ...

Want to improve your home-coffee-brewing skills? It all comes down to fine-tuning three elements (the coffee, grinding, and water), says Matt Scottoline, director of coffee for Reanimator Coffee.
Courtesy Mark Corpus
Booze news you can use: What are we drinking in quarantine?

The 50-mL bottle of Fireball cinnamon whiskey was the top-selling spirit in Pennsylvania in March.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Inside the city’s food box giveaway

Some of the recent contents inside the free box of food handed out by the city, Philabundance, and Share Food Program.
Share Food Program
  • About 72,000 boxes of groceries were given away by the city and two of its largest food banks, Philabundance and Share Food Program. How do they do this? “It’s a lot of moving parts,” said city official Joanna Otero-Cruz.
  • A recent food box contained a bag of egg noodles; two pounds of yellow split peas and dried navy beans; a bottle of orange juice; two boxes of scalloped potatoes; two cans each of chunk light tuna, green peas, collard greens, sweet potatoes in light syrup, and sliced Bartlett pears; a quart of shelf-stable milk, What to make? Staff writer Jenn Ladd asked five chefs.

Get a virtual dining experience

Ara Ishkhanian of Apricot Stone in Northern Liberties jokes with a virtual customer while taking an order.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
When the coronavirus stay-at-home order hit and restaurants were relegated to serving takeout only, Ara Ishkhanian, owner of Apricot Stone in Northern Liberties, lost the one thing he loved best about his business: seeing the people. Now he does it from his dining room by FaceTime, as staff writer Stephanie Farr writes. Just hit him up from home while you dine.

Notes from the food industry

A pedestrian walks her dog past stacks of chairs and tables in front of Rouge on Rittenhouse Square.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The restaurant industry here and everywhere is approaching a crossroads. Eight in 10 workers have been furloughed or laid off. Meanwhile, restaurateurs are pleading for the possibility of getting forgivable federal loans through a coronavirus economic rescue package. Some have shifted to takeout and delivery, hoping that someday their bars and dining rooms will reopen. Others fear that they will be forced to shutter.

Quick Bites: More restaurants are shifting to takeout and delivery

Margherita pizza is $5 for restaurant-industry workers at Giuseppe & Sons.
Michael Klein
More sit-down restaurants are reopening, but only for takeout and delivery. Among the newcomers are Giuseppe & Sons, Double Knot, and Sampan, which are offering $5 specials to restaurant workers.

Which reminds me: We’re continuously updating our list of restaurants open for pickup and delivery in the Philadelphia region. Email your tips.