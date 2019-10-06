After holding the Jets to a three-and-out, that ended with Brandon Graham’s nine-yard sack, the Eagles scored on their first possession. Jordan Howard scored from 1-yard out.
The drive consisted of 9 plays, two penalties, 53 yards and took 5:11. Howard had three carries for 21 yards on the drive.
The score came with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
Good afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field. We will be having live updates through the end of the Eagles game with the New York Jets.
