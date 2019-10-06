The Eagles will face off at home against the lowly New York Jets Sunday afternoon, who once again will be without young quarterback Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, many Birds fans in Pennsylvania won’t be able to watch the game at home on TV.
Normally, Eagles games are broadcast on Fox, but Sunday’s game against the Jets will appear on CBS because it involves an AFC team visiting an NFC team. CBS broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon will call the game, with Jay Feely reporting from the sideline.
The NFL requires WHP 21, the local CBS affiliate based in Harrisburg, to air Baltimore Ravens games when they are either on the road or sold out at home. The Ravens take on the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, meaning Eagles fans won’t be able to watch a game that’s being broadcast to most of the country.
Eagles games often air throughout central Pennsylvania on Fox 43, but since the game airs on CBS, the network’s hands are tied.
“Comcast Marietta and Blue Ridge Cable 11, which serve parts of Lancaster County, carry KYW CBS Channel 3, which will carry the Eagles game, in addition to WHP," Fox 43 said.
While Eagles fans in central Pennsylvania will be shut out from the game, viewers in North Dakota and parts of Montana and northern Minnesota will be able to tune in, thanks to the local star power of quarterback Carson Wentz, the pride of North Dakota State (and the top-rated quarterback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely)
Streaming: CBS All Access, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Adrian Hill
Week 5 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (yellow is Eagles-Jets):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch discussed the team’s dire situation at cornerback, which has been hampered by injuries and poor play.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX29 will air FOX29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Vikings at Giants: 1:00 p.m., Fox (Sam Rosen, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
- Packers at Cowboys: 4:25 p.m., Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Colts at Chiefs: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Oct. 13: Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX29