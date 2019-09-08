After trailing 17-0 and then 20-7 at halftime, the Eagles stormed back with a 32-27 win over the Washington Redskins in the opener for both teams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Carson Wentz completed 28 of 39 for 313 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 121.0 passer rating.
DeSean Jackson had eight receptions for 154 yards and TDs bombs of 51 and 53 yards.
The Redskins scored on a four-yard pass from Case Keenum to Trey Quinn to cut the Eagles lead to 32-27 with just six seconds left.
Jake Elliott’s 22-yard field goal with 3:12 left increased the Eagles lead to 32-20. At this point, the Redskins had just 30 total yards in the second half.
Not only has the Eagles defense been dominating in the second half, but the defense has limited Washington to just 30 yards.
With under 10 minutes left in the game, the Eagles still hold a 29-20 lead
Alshon Jeffery scored his second TD of the game, scoring on a two-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and Darren Sproles scored on a two-point conversion run to increase the Eagles lead over Washington to 29-20.
Jeffery was behind the line of scrimmage when Carson Wentz delivered the ball, thus it was called a run. Then Doug Pederson went for two and Sproles, who appeared to be stopped, cut back and was successful on the two-point conversion run.
Carson Wentz hit a wide-open DeSean Jackson for a 53-yard TD connection to give the Eagles a 21-20 lead with 5:07 left in the third quarter. It was Jackson’s second TD reception, both for more than 50 yards.
Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the Eagles have dominated in the third quarter. For the game Wentz has completed 16 of 24 for 187 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.
Carson Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery on a five-yard scoring pass to cap the opening third quarter drive and cut the Washington Redskins lead to 20-14.
The Eagles went to the running game in this opening third quarter drive and it paid big dividends.
Having rushed for just 22 yards by halftime the Eagles rushed for 53 yards in this drive, with Darren Spoles having big runs of 8 and 17 yards.
The Eagles kept the drive alive on a fourth-and-one from their own 34 when Wentz gained two yards on a quarterback sneak.
In leading Washington to a 20-7 first half lead, Case Keenum has completed 16 of 22 for 257 yards, two touchdowns and non interceptions.
Conversely, Carson Wentz is 12 of 18 for 112 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Washington is 5 of 8 on third down, while the Eagles are 3 for 7.
The Eagles have rushed for just 22 yards on nine carries, while Washington has gained 31 yards on 10 carries.
Zach Ertz has just one reception for five yards. Getting him involved in the second half will be a key.
Washington leads 20-7 at the half
Washington’s Dustin Hopkins connected on a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
A five-yard offside penalty by Derek Barnett the play before made the field goal more manageable
The Eagles scored their first touchdown of the season when Carson Wentz hit DeSean Jackson on a 51-yard bomb, cutting Washington’s lead to 17-7 with 4:19 left in the first half.
Jackson beat Josh Norman on the go-route. It is Jackson’s 30th career TD reception of 50 or more yards.
Case Keenum hit a wide open Terry McLaurin who beat Rasul Douglas on a go-route for a 70-yard TD with 9:57 left in the second quarter. McLaurin is a rookie from Ohio State who can fly.
On a fourth-and-two from the Washington 29-yard line, Carson Wentz had his pass batted down by Davon Payne with 10:49 left in the second quarter.
Wentz has completed 7 of 10 for 36 yards.
Eagles are 2 for 4 on 3rd down conversions and Redskins are 3 for 4
Washington leads 10-0 after Dustin Hopkins hit a 41-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
Case Keenum has completed 9 of 11 for 132 yards and one touchdown. This drive was 11-plays, 67 yards. Kelvin Harmon, a graduate of Palmyra High, made his first NFL reception of 21 yards in the drive.
This continues a pattern from last year as Paul Domowitch explains.
Washington has taken a lead on a Vernon Davis’s 48-yard touchdown reception from Case Keenum. That completed a 7-play 80-yard drive. It was Davis 63rd career TD.
Washington was using short passes, knowing they can’t hold the Eagles defensive line for long.
Keenum completed all four passes for 71 yards on the drive
Eagles coach Doug Pederson had some tough choices on who would be inactive in today’s opener against the Washington Redskins. Preseason sensation Daeshon Hall is among the inactives. Les Bowen has the story.
Paul Domowitch, as he does every week, has some great pre-game stats.
Jeff McLane has a great story on how much respect future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters has among the Eagles.
Rob Tornoe interviews Charles Davis, today’s analyst on FOX for the Eagles. Tornoe also has other TV information concerning today’s NFL schedule.
Here are some early picks that Vegas Vic likes.