Investigators are probing whether the Fairmount rowhouse fire that killed 12 people Wednesday started when a child playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree ablaze.

That information was contained in a search warrant application filed Wednesday in Common Pleas Court. Philadelphia investigators filed the request to gain access to the apartment building, said Chesley Lightsey, chief of homicide for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The warrant contained “information that a child age 5 or under was playing with a lighter and lit the tree on fire,” she said Thursday.

The early morning blaze killed eight children and four adults, making it one of the nation’s deadliest residential fires in decades. The victims are believed to include two mothers and their children, although city officials have not yet released their names or ages. Two other victims were hospitalized.

The child cited by sources lived in the house and ran outside as the conflagration began to engulf the three-story home on the 800 block of North 23rd Street. The child told first responders at the scene that the tree was on fire, said two additional sources familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The child has since been interviewed by investigators, said the sources, one of whom was recounting details from the search warrant.

No charges are anticipated — children under 10 cannot be charged in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to formally rule whether the deaths were accidental or homicides.

Investigators required the warrant to search the residence and continue the investigation, after the fire had been put out.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate and has not yet officially determined the cause of the blaze. Fire Department Deputy Chief Dennis Merrigan declined to comment on the cause during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Varisco, the Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF, said investigators “haven’t ruled anything out.” He said federal agents from the agency’s National Response Team are assisting with the investigation, as are electrical engineers and other specialists.

Merrigan said investigators are using “all the technology that we can bring to bear,” including laser scanners that create 3-D renderings of the structure.

First responders arrived at 869 N. 23rd St. just past 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, minutes after 911 calls came in reporting a fire in the rowhouse. The second floor of the three-story rowhouse was engulfed in flames and the third floor was filled with heavy smoke, officials said.

The building, which is owned and operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, has two units inside. The upper unit that is situated on the second and third floors was occupied by 18 people, first deputy fire commissioner Craig Murphy said Wednesday.

Murphy said at least four battery-operated smoke detectors in the building did not operate Wednesday.

While authorities have yet to identify the victims, relatives and friends said they included two mothers, Virginia Thomas and Rosalee McDonald, and their children, one of whom was as young as 2.

This is a developing story and will be updated.