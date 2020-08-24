Shapiro, a Democrat who is seeking reelection in November, cast the case as an example of how law enforcement remains a necessary tool in the fight against violence and to help community residents. Though he did not specifically reference calls by activists and protesters to “defund the police” — a national movement that gained steam in Philadelphia this summer and helped spur Mayor Jim Kenney to reduce a budget increase for the Police Department — Shapiro argued that addressing structural inequities was necessary, along with vigorous policing and prosecution of suspected crimes.