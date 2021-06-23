Philadelphia will be one of 15 cities to participate in an effort to expand and enhance community-based antiviolence interruption programs, federal officials announced Wednesday — part of President Joe Biden’s larger plan to address rising gun crime in jurisdictions across the country.

In a program the White House is calling the community violence intervention collaborative, local officials involved in Philadelphia’s burgeoning antiviolence initiatives will meet regularly with peers in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., to share best practices and provide training or technical assistance.

The initiative is the most direct tie to Philadelphia in Biden’s otherwise-sprawling attempt to address a nationwide increase in gun crime. Other aspects call for cracking down on firearms dealers who violate the law, seeking to stop the proliferation of so-called ghost guns, and creating new federal law enforcement teams to target gun traffickers around New York City, Chicago, and three other jurisdictions.

Deana Gamble, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said the city appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with officials elsewhere as part of the new effort.

“Gun violence is rising all across the country and cities like Philadelphia cannot solve it without coordination and support from the federal government,” she said in an email.

Homicides and shootings have been on a steady, years-long rise in Philadelphia. Already this year, 261 people have been killed, police statistics show — 37% more than through the same date last year — and more than 1,000 people have been shot. If the current pace holds, the city will have recorded more shooting victims by early August than it did in all of 2017.

Amid the sustained surge in bloodshed, the city has relaunched and begun to reemphasize several community-based antiviolence strategies. In general, they seek to provide resources, alternatives, and counseling to young people who might be at-risk of becoming involved in violence. The strategies call for officials and community members outside of law enforcement to deliver those messages, rather than seeking to harshly punish offenders.

Proponents of the approach cite its success in reducing violence in cities such as Oakland, Indianapolis, and Boston. A previous incarnation in Philadelphia, known as Focused Deterrence, coincided with a reduction in shootings in South Philadelphia, but has since been criticized for emphasizing criminal consequences for suspects and their associates — the vast majority of whom were young Black men.

Biden’s announcement said participating cities had committed to using federal stimulus money or other public funds to invest in new community-based violence interventions. But it was not clear how that applied to Philadelphia.

As part of the city’s next budget, Kenney pledged an additional $1.3 million for two programs that resemble the type described in the president’s announcement: Group Violence Intervention and Community Crisis Intervention Program. Gamble did not say how much of that additional funding, if any, was the result of any federal stimulus dollars.

The administration said about $155 million of the city’s $5 billion overall budget had been earmarked for antiviolence investments. Still, much of that was a repackaging of existing programs or a result of reclassifying items such after-school programs as violence prevention initiatives.

Kenney was set to hold a briefing on the city’s violence prevention efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Biden, meanwhile, was scheduled to deliver a speech on his plan at 3 p.m.

The Republican National Committee was quick to criticize the effort from the Democratic president, saying Biden had been too slow to act to address the spike in crime; that his tactics unfairly targeted gun owners rather than suspects in crimes; and that he had put too much emphasis on ideas embraced by activists instead of supporting law enforcement.

Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.

This is a developing story that will be updated.