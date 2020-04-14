“As a business that relies on people coming together, it’s not going to lend itself to sustainability,” said Heather Rice, owner of Amrita Yoga, of how the pandemic will impact her business long-term. Amrita has two locations in Philadelphia and is offering classes on Zoom. Rice laid off about three dozen workers, most of whom are part-time employees or independent contractors, and is applying for loans and grants, but she fears taking on too much debt could sink her business when they’re allowed to reopen.