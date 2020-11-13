A 69-year-old woman died Thursday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia’s Logan section, police said Friday.
Patricia Williams was struck about 4:40 a.m. at 16th Street and Belfield Avenue, police said. A passerby called 911, saying he saw a yellow Infiniti Q45 hit a pedestrian, then watched the male driver get out and kick the victim on the ground before fleeing in his car, police said.
Williams, of Logan, was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia with a leg injury. A CAT scan later revealed that she had bleeding in her brain, police said. Her condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Her death marks the fifth fatal hit-and-run over the past week, police Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation District said Friday.
Overwise said investigators need to verify the detail from the 911 caller about the driver kicking the woman on the ground. “If it’s true, it’s disgusting,” he said.
Police on Friday also announced the arrest of a 24-year-old East Germantown man in a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening on the 7500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.
James R. Jones, of the 1100 block of East Haines Street, was driving an Acura when he fatally struck Leonid Kadomsky, 37, of Bustleton, who was pouring gasoline into his car, police said. Jones and a female passenger in his car fled on foot onto nearby Faunce Street, but the woman then turned herself in to police for questioning, authorities said.
Kadomsky was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. A passenger in his vehicle complained of head pain but declined medical treatment, police said.
Jones’ passenger helped police to identify him. He then turned himself in to the Accident Investigation District and was arrested Thursday night, Overwise said.
Jones was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and related offenses. He was also charged with recklessly endangering the passengers in both cars.
At his Friday arraignment, a magistrate set bail at $2.2 million. A spokesperson for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Jones, declined to comment Friday.