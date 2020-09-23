A 28-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed at the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Tuesday night, police said.
The man was staying on the site, at North 22nd Street and the parkway, police said Wednesday. It was at least the second stabbing at the homeless encampment since it was set up in mid-June.
The victim, stabbed once in both legs and once in the back of the head at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Police reported no arrests and said no weapon was recovered.
On June 28, a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and also critically wounded during a fight at the encampment. At the time, police said it was not clear if the victim was a resident of the camp.
A coalition of housing activists established the encampment on the city-owned Von Colln Athletic Field on 22nd Street to advocate for permanent housing for the city’s large homeless population. It quickly became a sprawling community, supported by dozens of volunteers and an outpouring of donations, including tents, hot meals, port-a-potties, and clothing.
The city posted eviction notices three times, the most recent on Sept. 9, for the athletic field encampment and three other hybrid sites — at the Rodin Museum, the Azalea Garden at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and outside the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s headquarters on Ridge Avenue — but each time, has let the deadlines pass without action.