At least two of Molina’s former customers sued her in small claims court in hopes of recouping their money. Both won judgments, but only one was able to get Molina to return her money. Molina, 56, who lives in Cherry Hill, N.J., pleaded guilty last month to mail fraud and identify theft in connection with her immigration-services business. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison and must repay her victims.