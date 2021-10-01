The board of trustees of the Free Library of Philadelphia voted Friday to appoint a new director and president, replacing one who resigned more than a year ago following employee allegations of racial discrimination in the workplace.

The trustees appointed Kelly Richards, currently director of the Muskegon Area District Library in Michigan.

Richards will now get a conditional offer for the job, said Alix Gerz, a spokesperson for the library system.

“A formal announcement is subject to satisfying all additional requirements of employment with the city of Philadelphia,” Gerz said.

Richards, who is Black, will take over leadership of the Free Library after months of internal turmoil over racism.

Siobahn Reardon, the library system’s longtime leader, resigned last July. A month earlier, a group called the Concerned Black Workers of the Free Library of Philadelphia sent an open letter to management, saying they faced racial discrimination and pay inequity.

In March, the trustees voted to replace Pamela Dembe, chair of the board of trustees, with Folasade A. Olanipekun-Lewis, a library board member and regional director for government and airport affairs at American Airlines, who took over in June.

The Free Library has faced other criticism in the past year as it attempted to take steps toward increasing diversity and inclusion. At a February diversity training for employees, for example, a speaker told the group to avoid terms such as “systemic racism” and “white privilege” — a suggestion that didn’t sit well with employees who have been fighting for racial justice.

Richards, who did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon, has worked in his current job as head of the Muskegon library since 2015, according to The Muskegon Chronicle. He worked as a police officer in Flint, Mich., before becoming a librarian and has worked in libraries in Las Vegas and Michigan, and according to the newspaper, has a hobby of ice fishing.