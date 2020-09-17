Philadelphia City Council approved two police reform measures Thursday that will require public hearings on police contract proposals and prohibit the use of chokeholds and some other police tactics.
Both bills were introduced in June amid protests against police brutality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and they reflect some of the demands made by protesters.
City officials have often cited the contract process with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the local police union, as a roadblock to substantial police reform. One of the bills approved Thursday, sponsored by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, doesn’t allow for public input on the final approval of a contract, but does ensure residents can comment on the city’s initial contract proposal to the FOP before it is submitted.
Gilmore Richardson said the contract negotiation process has been “used as a sword and shield” by the police union and must involve public input.
“This legislation seeks to mandate public transparency and accountability in a process that has been shrouded in secrecy for too long,” she said. “We can no longer afford to have these important discussions happen behind closed doors.”
The bill was approved on a 15-2 vote, with Councilmembers Bobby Henon and Brian J. O’Neill voting no. //Henon is a Democrat who has been a supporter of labor unions, and O’Neill is one of Council’s two Republican members.
Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration voiced support for the bill at a hearing in June, and noted that it could lead to changes in contract proposals based on public input. The administration faced scrutiny this year for approving a one-year extension of the police contract that offered raises for officers, and for proposing a $19-million increase in the police budget. The budget increase was later canceled amid protests and budget negotiations in June.
Council also voted unanimously Thursday to ban officers from chokeholds and kneeling on a subject’s neck.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who sponsored that bill, said it was important to formally ban the tactic that resulted in Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, after officers knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“The bill was introduced in the spirit of George Floyd, who lost his life," Johnson said.
Philadelphia Police Department policy already bans the use of chokeholds and kneeling on subjects' necks; the bill writes those prohibitions into law.
This is a developing story and will be updated.