Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan has resigned his post 10 days before the city’s new commissioner is set to take over.
Sullivan, who joined the department in 1982, confirmed his departure in a text message Friday evening, calling it effective immediately, but declined to comment further.
Inspector Sekou Kinebrew, a department spokesperson, declined to comment.
Danielle Outlaw, the former chief of police in Portland, Ore., is set to take over Philadelphia’s department on Feb. 10. Sullivan was interviewed for the commissioner’s job as Mayor Jim Kenney conducted a national search to fill the role.
