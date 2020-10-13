Police said Cochran later crashed the woman’s Kia Spectra near Chelten Avenue, then tried to carjack two women driving separate cars. The first would-be victim was able to drive away in reverse, police said. But they said Cochran then killed 19-year-old Skylar Owens-Mooney, whom he did not know and who was driving an Infiniti sedan at the time. Another man in her car was also shot in the back, police said.