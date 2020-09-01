City and stage legislators, police commanders, and community residents gathered Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia to denounce this weekend’s vandalism of the mural of slain Sgt. Robert Wilson III, calling the spraying of anti-police graffiti on the public art installment “blatant disrespect” of a man who gave his life for the city.
Standing in front of the large mural of Wilson, which had been scrubbed of the vandalism, officials including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and State Sen. Anthony Williams took turns criticizing the still-unknown vandals, who defaced the painting with the acronyms “ACAB” (“all cops are bastards”) and “FTP” (“f— the police”).
“This should not have happened,” said Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, lamenting that she had to speak out again publicly in defense of her brother, who was fatally shot when he interrupted a robbery at a North Philly GameStop on March 5, 2015.
Outlaw cast the incident as one of several targeting police in recent weeks, referencing incidents including the vandalism of patrol cars with similar acronyms, and the arson of other police vehicles.
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, an outspoken supporter of the police reform movement sweeping the country, was one of several speakers who said that vandalizing a portrait of a slain city cop was not the type of action supported by advocates pushing for change.
Such an act, she said, “is not solidarity, that is not activism. That is cowardice and malice.”
Outlaw called it “the exact opposite of everything Rob stood for.”
