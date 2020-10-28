Four people were shot in Port Richmond Tuesday night amid looting that erupted across the city during a second day of unrest after Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.
The looting in Port Richmond wasn’t directly connected to protests over Wallace’s killing, which swept through West Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday nights and ended with demonstrators clashing with police. And none of the four people shot in Port Richmond — including two teens wounded outside a Foot Locker — were from that neighborhood, according to police documents describing the incidents.
But as the city prepared Wednesday for another night of possible unrest , city officials announced a 9 p.m. curfew, while President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, each weighed in on an episode that has continued to roil Philadelphia and reverberate nationally during an election in which policing and race have been dominant themes.
The shootings came on a chaotic and violent night in the city, with police reporting at least five homicides, 13 shootings, and seven ATM explosions after 5 p.m. Many of those incidents occurred outside of areas in which people gathered by the hundreds to decry the actions of the officers who shot Wallace.
As the night wore on, police were instructed not to respond to non-violent 911 calls so they could direct resources to the growing crowds and scattered clashes with law enforcement. Police in Port Richmond told dispatch they were too overwhelmed to arrest looters, and tried to disperse crowds.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state of the investigation into the shooting and address ongoing protests and unrest.
The killing that has sparked tensions occurred around 4 p.m. Monday, when Wallace, 27, was shot by two officers who responded to the 6100 block of Locust Street for a report of a person with a knife. Wallace’s family members have said they told police Wallace was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police have said the officers fired after Wallace ignored commands to drop the knife and moved toward them in the street.
The shooting, which was captured on video posted to social media, led almost immediately to protests and demonstrations in West Philadelphia .
And Tuesday night, such gatherings led to unrest that spread to different parts of the city, including the intersection of Aramingo and Castor Avenues, where police said hundreds of people emptied shops like Walmart and Five Below, loading goods into cars and causing traffic jams in the parking lots along the corridor.
Some store employees stood outside their businesses, warning people away from the stores, as roughly 30 police officers tried to disperse the crowds. Several ATMs were exploded. At one point, a stolen Amazon truck sped past police before crashing, according to police.
Gunfire first erupted around 8 p.m., according to police documents, when an 18-year-old man from South Philadelphia said he was in the Foot Locker parking lot at the 3400 block of Aramingo Avenue, when he noticed a shopping cart of stolen baby goods. When he tried to take it, he said men in a passing car shot him in the side — and hit a nearby 15-year-old girl from Upper Darby in the leg.
Around the same time, a 37-year-old man from Fairmount said he was shot in the parking lot of a nearby Checkers restaurant, according to police documents, when a gunman jumped in his car, trying to steal it. The man was wounded in his leg.
Around 10:35 p.m., a West Philadelphia man was shot in the leg when he exchanged gunfire with a man outside a Snipes sneaker store along the same shopping strip. The man, 28, told police he had taken an Uber to Port Richmond to loot, when he saw a man arguing with a woman outside the shop. When he intervened, he said the man pulled out an AK-style pistol. He returned fire and was wounded in the leg.
None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening.
Staff writer Aubrey Whelan contributed to this article.