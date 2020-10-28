Around 10:35 p.m., a West Philadelphia man was shot in the leg when he exchanged gunfire with a man outside a Snipes sneaker store along the same shopping strip. The man, 28, told police he had taken an Uber to Port Richmond to loot, when he saw a man arguing with a woman outside the shop. When he intervened, he said the man pulled out an AK-style pistol. He returned fire and was wounded in the leg.