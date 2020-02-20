“There is nothing in the record to indicate that the judge’s reason for abruptly re-imposing the increased statutory maximum sentence was for any reason other than her frustration with Appellant or her belief that Appellant was being disrespectful,” the Superior Court wrote in its decision. “This, coupled with the animus against the district attorney’s office that the judge revealed ... lead us to conclude that a reasonable observer could question whether the judge comported herself in an unbiased and impartial manner.”