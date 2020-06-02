The owner of a gun store in South Philadelphia shot and killed an alleged looter who broke in early Tuesday morning.

A group of four men cut the lock and kicked in the door at Firing Line, Inc. on the 1500 block of South Front Street around 4:13 a.m., according to officials. Greg Isabella, 67, who told police he was spending the night in the shop due to previous break-in attempts, said he heard the individuals walking up the steps to his second floor store and took matters into his own hands.

“He heard them walking up the steps, and one of the individuals who broke into the property pointed a handgun at him,” Philadelphia police inspector Scott Small told Fox 29. “And that’s when the store owner fired his own weapon, striking the one perpetrator at least one time in the head.”

Police said the weapon Isabella discharged was a Bushmaster M4 rifle. They also said officers recovered a weapon believed to be carried by the man Isabella shot.

Gun store owner Greg Isabella, 67, fired and killed burglar at his S. Philadelphia gun shop. Philadelphia police are investigating this shooting by the gun shop owner of Firing Line Inc on Front at Greenwich St. in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning June 2, 2020.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
Gun store owner Greg Isabella, 67, fired and killed burglar at his S. Philadelphia gun shop. Philadelphia police are investigating this shooting by the gun shop owner of Firing Line Inc on Front at Greenwich St. in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning June 2, 2020.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, and the other individuals fled on foot, Small said. Isabella was not injured during the incident.

Small said an individual arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder shortly after the incident, and said it’s a “possibility” the person is connected to the burglary attempt.

No arrest was made, but an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore was spotted at the crime scene.

