A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Tiffany Fletcher, a city employee and mother of three who was fatally struck by a stray bullet while working at the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday afternoon.

Makie Jones was arraigned over the weekend on charges including murder and firearms violations, according to court records. He was being held in a juvenile detention facility without bail.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that the killing came during a weekend with an “outrageous” level of violence — a stretch in which a 17-year-old was killed while walking her dog, a man was killed while getting groceries, a 64-year-old man was fatally shot on an underground trolley platform, and a SEPTA manager was ambushed and killed outside his home in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

“It’s just unfathomable to think how many lives were impacted by gun violence,” Kenney said at a news conference, which also featured remarks from District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and Parks and Recreation Director Kathryn Ott Lovell.

The killing of Fletcher, 41, came after a shootout Friday afternoon between Jones and at least three other people near the rec center on the 4700 block of Brown Street, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Monday. Vanore said it was not clear was sparked the gunfire, but that investigators later recovered 12 fired cartridge casings at the scene — eight on one side of the street, and four on another.

Fletcher — a seasonal employee and neighborhood resident who was helping open the rec center around 1 p.m., Ott Lovell said — was struck by wayward shots, then ran to a nearby business, where Outlaw said employees sought to help Fletcher tend to her wounds. Officers who responded took her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she was declared dead later on Friday, police said.

Meanwhile, officers who responded to the scene of the shooting saw Jones running toward Parrish Street and gave chase. They were able to stop him, Outlaw said, and also found a ghost gun in a trash can on the same block.

Outlaw and others on Monday — including some of Fletcher’s relatives — pleaded with community members to provide information that might help identify the other three people involved in the shootout.

“We want to see justice — not just for us but for her children,” Fletcher’s niece, Jean Washington-Fletcher, said at the news conference. “Tiffany Fletcher was a good woman to everybody. She was a friend, she was an advocate. And she worked hard to serve our own community, which we grew up in.”

Jones was being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia. A spokesperson declined to comment on the case.

This is a developing story that will be updated.