Universal Vare will now be closed for the rest of the year, and other Philly school asbestos updates

Another Philadelphia school building will be closed for the rest of the year.

Universal Vare, a charter school operated in a district building in South Philadelphia, was closed last Friday after damaged asbestos was discovered during a routine inspection.

This week, Universal CEO Penny Nixon told Vare families that the school “will need to remain closed for in-person instruction through the remainder of the school year.”

“We understand this has been a difficult time for students, staff, and school families of Universal Vare, and we thank you for your patience and understanding while the School District of Philadelphia continues to complete work to address environmental issues at multiple schools,” Nixon said.

After the initial discovery, more asbestos was discovered this week, mainly above ceiling tiles and on top of ductwork this week, Nixon said.

“The school district has assured us that they are working diligently to develop plans for repairs, cleaning, and air quality testing to determine a timeline for the next steps and the re-opening of Universal Vare,” Nixon wrote.

Vare students taking state tests have been bused to Universal Audenried High School, and Audenried will remain an in-person learning option for those Vare families who want their children to physically attend school. Students can also continue learning virtually if they so choose.

Vare was the sixth district school to close because of asbestos issues this school year.

Building 21, the first district building closed because of asbestos, on March 21, reopened this week, but closed after a day because of water damage.

Plaster loosened by water damage fell Tuesday night, damaging two Building 21 staircases. Students at the West Oak Lane high school learned virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Building 21 Assistant Principal Ben Koch told families in a letter Friday that students can’t return — yet — to the school.

“The School District of Philadelphia’s facility team has made progress in repairing damaged areas in the building,” Koch wrote. “They will continue to work throughout the weekend.”

Students will learn virtually Monday, and the district will provide an update then, Koch said.

Also still to be determined is what’s happening at C.W. Henry, a Mt. Airy school closed in late April because of damaged asbestos, and at Frankford High School.

Oz Hill, the district’s chief operating officer, said in a letter to parents this week that the district and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers collected side-by-side air sampling tests at Henry last week, and “these samples met regulatory standards for re-occupancy of the space” in accordance with federal and local laws.

Hill said in addition to the major repairs in the first-floor hallway that caused the closure, small areas of asbestos were encapsulated in two first-floor classrooms and in two stairwells above ceiling tiles.

Families at Frankford High, also closed for the year, are awaiting news about a possible relocation site for the school. Hill told City Council Tuesday that Frankford’s special-education students are likely to land at Olney High next week, but that no site has been decided for the rest of the 900-student school.

Another Philadelphia school, Mitchell Elementary, closed at the same time as Frankford, but its students have relocated to McMichael Elementary in West Philadelphia.