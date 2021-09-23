The Philadelphia School District’s 2021-22 calendar is shifting, adding monthly half days for students.

The changes have come over parent — and school board — objections, and after every-other-Friday half days were proposed, voted down, proposed again and finally pulled from the agenda of the board meeting scheduled for Thursday night.

Previously, district officials had said they wanted to add more days for teacher training, particularly as the board calls for higher-level instruction and student achievement in schools citywide.

But parents, and some board members, said it’s not the right time to take instructional time away from children just returning to classrooms after 18 months away from in-person instruction.

The board failed to muster enough votes to approve the biweekly half day changes at its August meeting; the measure was initially placed on Thursday’s agenda, then withdrawn mid-week.

But by Thursday morning, staff and parents were notified of adjustments to the calendar — half days on Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18 and May 13.

“We have updated the calendar to include six (6) half days which will support district wide professional development for our educators so they can continue to improve their instructional practices for all students,” wrote Evelyn Nuñez, chief of schools.

Nuñez said the half days “allows us to continue to provide all students with the required number of instructional hours or minutes for the school year while supporting the growth and development needs of our educators.”

The half days, Nuñez said, “can create child care challenges for our families. Your child’s school will provide additional information regarding the end time for the early dismissal days, as well as the after-school extra curricular activities and programs available on those days.”

State school code allows district administration to make the current calendar changes without board approval, but the apparent end-run around the board is likely to raise public questions at the meeting Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.