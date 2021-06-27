As a North Philadelphia community continues to mourn for a 10-year-old boy who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after discovering a loaded firearm in a house Saturday, other neighborhoods across the city were also forced to grapple with the effects of another violent weekend in which 20 people were shot and three stabbed.

Among the 19 incidents of violence reported across the city by Philadelphia police between 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday were two triple shootings and a double shooting that injured two teenagers.

Of the 20 gunshot victims, three died from their wounds and four remain in critical condition, police said. All three of the victims who were stabbed survived, though one woman remained in critical condition, police said.

The unrelenting violence on the first sweltering summer weekend in Philly adds to an already staggering toll — as of Tuesday, more than 1,000 people had been shot in Philadelphia this year, up 29% from the same time last year and up 58% from the same time two years ago.

Investigations remain ongoing in all of this weekend’s cases, including that of the 10-year-old boy who police believe accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun in an unlocked cabinet on the 1400 block of W. Pacific Street in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia.

The only other person in the home at the time, an 8-year-old girl, ran outside to get help, police said.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Authorities are investigating who owned the gun and why it was left accessible to children, but no charges had been filed in the case as of Sunday.

Between 12:02 a.m. and 1:08 p.m. Sunday, police responded to 12 violent incidents, including 1 stabbing and 11 shootings. Among Sunday’s shooting victims were an 18-year-old man who died after being shot in the face, stomach, and arm at 1:17 a.m. on the 2800 block of Memphis Street in Kensington and a 16-year-old boy who is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg at 4:09 a.m. on the 4900 block of Aspen Street in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, a triple shooting on the 2700 block of Ruth Street in Kensington left two men, ages 24 and 26, in stable condition, and one 25-year-old man, who was shot twice in the stomach, in critical condition.

Two teens were injured in a double shooting at 9:54 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of N. Bambrey Street in North Philly. A 17-year-old who was shot in both of his legs and a 16-year-old who was shot in his arm survived the gunfire and remain in stable condition, according to police.

At 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the Southwark section of South Philly, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the neck on the 500 block of Pierce Street and pronounced dead half an hour later.

Three men were shot in the back in a triple shooting around 9 p.m. Friday in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia. Two of the victims, ages 52 and 22, remain in stable condition, while the third, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old woman also remains in critical condition after she was stabbed twice in the head on the 1400 block of Church Street in Frankford at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, police said.

And a 27-year-old man was killed when shot in the head at 7:57 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Windrim Avenue in Logan.

Police did not report an arrest in any of the weekend cases.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced Philadelphia will be one of 15 cities joining the community violence intervention collaborative, a multicity effort in which community antiviolence leaders come together to share what they’ve learned and offer training and assistance.