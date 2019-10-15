Along with the creeping coloration of the foliage, one sure sign that winter awaits is talk of a coastal “bomb,” in this case one that is likely to complicate the Wednesday homebound commute.
Computer models are saying with some confidence that a major coastal storm — not a tropical, subtropical or whatever — perhaps even a “bomb” will blow up offshore Wednesday and throw back an inch or more of rain across the suddenly parched region, and then absolutely clock New England.
Through Monday, rainfall amounts in the last 30 days generally have been a quarter to a third of normal. In Philadelphia, less than an inch has fallen, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, or a mere 20 percent of average.
“We’re going to put a big damper on that,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. “This could bring us back to normal.”
Coastal flooding isn’t expected, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. because the storm will move quickly and the strongest winds will end up being offshore, primarily from the west.
However, leaf-fall and heavy rains are likely to conspire to result in significant road-ponding and nuisance flooding. “We’re going to have a lot of clogged drains,” Robertson said.
“The afternoon commute looks to be real rough,” said Walker.
He added that this will not be a classic nor’easter — which is a storm that generates winds from the northeast. Winds will be from the southeast Wednesday, and then out of the west at night, when they will pick up speed and gust past 35 mph.
The storm could qualify technically as “a bomb," a term in invoked in a 1980 paper by MIT and McGill University researchers to describe a rapidly deepening cyclone. (In geek speak, it’s a storm that has a pressure drop of about 0.7 inches of mercury in a 24-hour period.)
Whether or not it qualifies technically makes about as much difference as whether a storm is tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical.
Unofficially, Wednesday is going to qualify as a nasty day.