Man stabbed at SEPTA’s 69th Street Station in Upper Darby

A man was stabbed inside SEPTA’s 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby on Tuesday morning, according to transit officials.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police responded to the fare terminal for the eastbound Market-Frankford line after receiving reports that one man had stabbed another following a brief altercation.

The man was stabbed at least once in his torso and taken to a nearby hospital, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The man’s identity and his latest condition were not immediately available, but Busch described the injury as “serious.”

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene on an eastbound Market-Frankford train. Philadelphia police are actively searching for him, Busch said.

The Market-Frankford line will be operating with delays during their search.

“All of our efforts are into getting this person into custody,” Busch said.

The stabbing comes two weeks after SEPTA transit police shot a 48-year-old man who attacked three people with a knife at a Center City subway station. The suspect was accused of slashing two people at the Walnut-Locust line during the Nov. 28 incident before stabbing a private security guard — hired to secure the transit system — in the neck. The suspect in the stabbings, Gregory Skane, died Sunday.

On Nov. 19, a 16-year-old girl who fired a gun into a crowd of juveniles on the 15th and Market Street station concourse. No one was struck, and the girl was expected to faces charges of aggravated assault and firearms violations.

SEPTA transit police officers, meanwhile, are currently in negotiations with SEPTA and are asking for a pay increase amid a staffing shortage and a rise in antisocial behaviors — like smoking and turnstile jumping — but not violent crimes.

Leaders of the transit police union decided last month to put their plans for a strike on hold until Dec. 13, at which point members will decide whether to strike after a formal analysis of the transit agency’s latest contract offer.

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this report.