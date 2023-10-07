Family, friends of Anthony Allegrini Jr. rally after being ‘ghosted’ by Pennsylvania State Police four months into investigation

Close to a hundred friends and family members of 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. rallied Saturday morning to demand a “thorough investigation” into Allegrini’s death, four months after a Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed him while attempting to disperse a car meet near Penn’s Landing in June.

A smattering of drivers honked their horns along to chants of “No justice, no peace, no corrupt police” as the group marched down Belmont Avenue from the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K Barracks near West Fairmount park, where they unfurled a banner that read “Justice for Anthony Allegrini Jr.”

“This is dealing with grief and getting justice at the same time,” Enrique Latoison — the lawyer representing Allegrini’s parents, Jennifer and Anthony Allegrini Sr. — told reporters during the demonstration.

State police Captain Gerald McShea has maintained that Allegrini failed to yield to state troopers and struck two officers while driving an Audi S4 with three other people in the car. One of the troopers then shot Allegrini through the windshield, according to McShea. He died at the scene.

That’s not what supporters of Allegrini believe happened after reviewing social media videos from the night of the shooting, which allegedly show officers refusing to give Allegrini medical attention and brandishing guns at bystanders filming the scene.

Both Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office are conducting investigations into the incident.

“You don’t know what you took and you don’t even seem to care,” shouted Mary Adam, Jennifer Allegrini’s cousin, into a bullhorn in front of the state police barracks. “They didn’t lay a single finger on him to help.”

Latoison said the goals of the protest are manifold. He and the Allegrinis want to “make it clear they haven’t went away” while also correcting the record about their son, who they say police and the media wrongfully characterized as an entitled criminal.

Allegrini Jr. was a 2022 Interboro High School graduate and hockey player who was deeply enamored with cars, weightlifting, and fishing, his father said.

He ran a car detailing business with his best friend and “was always trying to make people feel better,” Allegrini Sr. told The Inquirer before the protest. “It was his mission.”

‘Ghosted’ by investigators

Throughout the rally, supporters shouted the name of the trooper they believe killed Allegrini, waving photos of the officer at oncoming traffic.

Pennsylvania State Police have declined to release the identity of the trooper who shot Allegrini until the district attorney’s investigation is completed. A state police spokesperson told WHYY they have “no hard and fast rule” around releasing the names of officers subject to criminal investigations.

Latoison alleges his clients have been “ghosted” by police and investigators over the past four months and that the family was left to figure out the identity of the trooper on their own through interviews with other officers who came forward anonymously.

Losing Allegrini feels “worse than death … every couple of seconds I get a sledgehammer to the face that he’s gone,” Allegrini Sr. said. “So on top of the loss and grieving, we have to deal with the lack of transparency.”

State police and the Office of the District Attorney declined to comment on whether they’ve been in touch with the family since the shooting. “We don’t name suspects,” McShea clarified.

Latoison believes that this course of action protects the officer “like a victim.”

“If you have a legitimate, justified shooting, then everyone should know [the trooper’s] name,” Latoison told The Inquirer. “But this isn’t the proper way to treat anyone who had a loved one killed by the police, justified or not.”

A community grieving

Protestors wore shirts plastered with Allegrini’s senior portrait and held signs that read “good cops don’t cover for bad cops.” For the past four months, they’ve been forced to reconcile what happened to Allegrini with a vision of cops as protectors.

“We want police officers to hold other police officers accountable,” Allegrini Sr. told reporters during the rally while acknowledging that police badges now “seem fake and hollow.”

For Allegrini’s friends, there are holes in their lives where the 18-year-old used to sit.

Brenna Malloy, who grew up across the street from the family in Interboro and considered Allegrini like a brother, said she misses his hugs and sarcastic banter. “There’s an emptiness,” Malloy said. Allegrini “just wasn’t the type of person to be belligerent. He didn’t have it in him.”

During her speech, Adam characterized Allegrini as non-confrontational, joking that his hockey coaches often said he was too nice because he waited with injured players instead of jumping back into the game.

“When I was working with him it didn’t feel like work,” said Nick Russo, a 2023 Interboro High School graduate and one of Allegrini’s closest friends. The duo started a car detailing business in 2022, which Allegrini was excited to get off the ground.

Russo has since paused the venture. “Every time I tried to do it, I just wished he was there.”

Feeling kinship with the Irizarrys

Latoison said the protest was also partially sparked by the dismissal of charges against Mark Dial, the Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop after falsely reporting Irizarry lunged at him with a knife.

Irizarry’s shooting “was clear as day … they had more concrete evidence with the body camera footage,” Allegrini Sr. told The Inquirer. “Our hearts sunk because we thought there would be some justice .. it made us realize how hard of a battle it will be for us.”

During the time of Allegrini’s shooting, Pennsylvania state troopers were not equipped with body cameras. McShea agreed that footage would’ve been helpful in determining what exactly happened during the car meet.

In August, Pennsylvania State Police unveiled a $40 million body camera pilot program that aims to mandate body cameras across the force after a trial period in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Allegrini Sr. said he felt an activist energy bubble up inside after the policy change, though he’s only gotten madder at the situation over the last four months.

“Anthony would’ve loved this,” Allegrini Sr. said of the rally. “He would have expected nothing less.”