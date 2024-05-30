Former Philly Councilmember Bobby Henon’s bribery conviction upheld by federal appeals court

Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon’s bid to overturn his 2021 bribery conviction fell short Wednesday, as a federal appeals court rejected his contention that prosecutors had failed to fully prove their case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit concluded that jurors had been presented with enough evidence to conclude that the three-term Democrat sold the powers of his office to labor leader John Dougherty in exchange for a $70,000-a-year salary from his politically powerful union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Though the councilmember had argued on appeal that the government should have been required to prove that he and Dougherty had an explicit agreement that Henon would use the powers of his office to benefit Local 98 in exchange for those paychecks, the appellate court disagreed.

An implicit understanding was enough, Circuit Judge Cindy K. Chung wrote for the panel, which also included Circuit Judges Cheryl A. Krause and Thomas L. Ambro. What’s more, the judges concluded, Henon failed to raise the issue at trial, limiting the extent to which they could consider his argument on appeal.

“Because we see no clear error in the district court permitting proof of an implicit agreement [between Henon and Dougherty,] we will affirm” the conviction, Chung wrote in an eight-page opinion.

Henon, 55, is currently serving a 3½-year prison sentence at a federal prison camp in Lewisburg, Pa. with a projected release date of January 2026. He was not available for comment Thursday.

His attorneys declined to comment on the appellate court’s ruling.

This is a developing story and will be updated.