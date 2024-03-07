Philadelphia LGBT official and her husband say they intend to sue following their arrest on I-76: ‘I’ve never felt more helpless’

Philadelphia’s top LGBTQ official and her husband Thursday called for an apology from Pennsylvania State Police and announced plans to file a lawsuit following a heated confrontation during a traffic stop on I-76 Saturday which ended in the couple’s arrest and a state trooper placed on restricted duty.

Accompanied by attorneys at a news conference in Center City Thursday, Celena Morrison-McLean and her husband, Darius McLean, recounted their harrowing experience of being pulled over on I-76 — part of which Morrison-McLean captured in a 90-second cell phone video shared on social media, raising questions about the incident and arrest.

“I’ve never felt more helpless than in those moments,” Celena Morrison-McLean, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, told reporters Thursday. “It’s disheartening that as Black individuals, we are all too familiar with the use of the phrase, ‘Stop resisting,’ as a green light for excessive force by law enforcement.”

Her husband, Darius McLean — chief operating officer of the Philadelphia-based William Way Community Center and director of the Arcila-Adams Trans Resource Center — said that “as scary as the incident was, I wouldn’t do anything differently” if he encountered the same situation again. “There’s no way that I was leaving my wife on the highway with a state trooper … when I saw she was being pulled over in the rain on the side of the interstate.”

After his wife was pulled over, McLean said the officer immediately charged at his vehicle, with his gun drawn.

“He truly was aggressive,” Kevin Mincey, an attorney for the couple, said. “I think it’s clear from the video that trooper was aggressive.”

Advertisement

State police have said they are conducting a full investigation into the encounter, and that the trooper — whom the agency has declined to name — has been placed on restricted duty status, meaning that he will not be on patrol. A state police spokesperson declined to comment further Thursday, citing the active investigation.

» READ MORE: The state trooper who arrested a city LGBT official has been placed on restricted duty during an internal investigation

According to their lawyers, the couple on Saturday picked up a car — a gray Infiniti — from a family member in New Jersey, and Morrison-McLean was driving the vehicle to a Philadelphia mechanic while her husband trailed behind in a rental car.

On I-76 near 30th Street Station, they encountered a state trooper driving in front of Morrison-McLean.

Morrison-McLean aimed to stay two or three car lengths behind the trooper, Mincey said, “because quite frankly, no one would … knowingly tailgate a state trooper on the highway.”

But the trooper alternated between slowing down and speeding up, Mincey said, and so Morrison-McLean switched lanes. At that point, Mincey said, the trooper slowed down and wedged his vehicle between Morrison-McLean’s and her husband’s, “immediately” flipping on the lights and sirens as she sought a safe place to pull over.

McLean, in the rental car, pulled off behind the trooper — at worst, expecting his wife to receive a ticket, Mincey said.

But the police officer never approached Morrison-McLean’s car, the attorney said, instead immediately charging toward her husband’s car with his weapon drawn, shouting expletives at the man. Mincey said McLean raised his hands in the air, telling the trooper that Morrison-McLean was his wife, at which point the trooper shouted at him to get out of the car, Mincey said.

State police have said McLean was “verbally combative” as the trooper approached his vehicle, and that he “refused multiple lawful orders.”

Morrison-McLean, who was on the phone with her husband as the officer was pulling her over, overheard the interaction, Mincey said. And when she realized the officer was ordering her husband out of his vehicle, she exited her car, letting the trooper know McLean was her husband, and that he had stopped on the side of the highway to accompany her, Mincey said.

As the trooper forced McLean to the ground on the side of the highway, his wife began recording the incident on her phone, Mincey said, attempting to get the officer’s attention. Later, while she was in custody, Morrison-McLean sent the video to her sister, who posted the clip to social media.

“That’s my husband,” she is heard repeating in the video as the officer appears to lean over a cowering McLean, handcuffing the man on the shoulder of the highway. Later, Morrison-McLean yelled: “I work for the mayor!”

“When you’re faced with that type of aggression, you hope that you can just say something that might get that officer’s attention, that might make them realize there might be some repercussions for what’s happening,” Mincey said.

But the trooper did not let up, Mincey said, putting his body weight on McLean’s back while handcuffing him as the man pleaded with the officer to let him go. At one point, McLean moved out of the way of traffic whizzing by on the highway, the couple’s attorneys said.

The trooper, Mincey said, then charged at Morrison-McLean with his arm out, “almost like a linebacker,” knocking her still-recording phone out of her hands and hitting her face.

“He just punched me,” Morrison-McLean is heard saying in the video, as the camera panned toward the sky.

The officer, Mincey said, then forced Morrison-McLean onto the hood of the car and handcuffed her.

According to their lawyers, the pair did not resist, and asked the officer repeatedly why they were being arrested. At the state police barracks, where the couple was detained for hours before being released, “they were told they’re prisoners and they don’t have any rights,” Mincey said.

State police attempted to charge the couple with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and summary traffic citations. But the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office declined the charges, and they were released from custody Saturday evening.

Police said Morrison-McLean was pulled over for multiple vehicle code violations, including driving with an expired and suspended Pennsylvania registration, headlights that were not illuminated in the rain, illegally tinted windows, and driving too close to another car.

But the couple’s attorneys cast doubt on that account. The gray Infiniti, Mincey said, did not have a front license plate, questioning how the trooper could have known the registration on Morrison-McLean’s car was expired before pulling her over.

“Those were developed long after the stop, after Celena and Darius had been in custody for hours,” the lawyer said.

The District Attorney’s Office has said no charging decisions have been made, but that it is investigating all aspects of the encounter.

Mincey and legal partner Riley Ross have said they plan to file civil action, but are still “evaluating our options as far as the claims and where to bring them.”

“We want transparency, we want all the facts to come out,” Ross said, adding that the legal team is seeking to learn more about the trooper’s experience and training. “We have to get into the root of why things like this keep happening.”

The officer was not wearing a body camera during the encounter, police have said, vowing earlier this week to prioritize a rollout of body-worn cameras to Philadelphia troopers in the coming months.

Ross said he has requested to view dash camera footage of the encounter, but that in the spirit of transparency, the attorneys took their clients to be interviewed by state police ahead of watching any dash camera recording, so that “there are no accusations, no allegations, that we somehow tried to match up our story to what was shown on the dash cam.”

The attorneys said that they have already heard from witnesses to the arrests, and said they encouraged those who may have seen the encounter on I-76 to come forward.

“At the minimum,” Morrison-McLean said, “the Pennsylvania State Police owe Darius and I an apology that is equally as public as the way they discarded our rights on Interstate 76.”