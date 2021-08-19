Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration on Thursday said it will appeal a court ruling this week that prohibited the city from removing the statue of Christopher Columbus from South Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza.

“We are very disappointed with the ruling, and plan to file an appeal,” Kenney spokesperson Deana Gamble said in a statement.

The statue, which became a flashpoint last year during protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, remains sealed in a wooden box at the plaza. Supporters of the statue call it an important symbol of the city’s Italian American community, while protesters who pushed for its removal say the city shouldn’t honor Columbus due to his abuse of indigenous people.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick on Tuesday ruled that the city last year didn’t follow the legally required process to remove the statue. That overturned a September decision by the city’s Board of License and Inspection Review, which green-lit a July decision by the Philadelphia Historical Commission to remove the statue.

“It is baffling to this court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis,” Patrick wrote in her ruling. “The city’s entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation.”

George Bochetto, a lawyer representing the Friends of Marconi Plaza, one of the plaintiffs in the case, is also representing groups suing the city over the administration’s removal of the statue of former Mayor Frank L. Rizzo from the steps of the Municipal Services Building, as well as Kenney’s decision to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

“This mayor for whatever reason has it in for Italian Americans,” Bochetto said of Kenney, a South Philadelphia native of Irish ancestry. “You can’t just wake up one morning and pretend you’re a dictator or a tyrant and start discriminating against a particular ethnic group.”

» READ MORE: Philly grapples with statues of Frank Rizzo, Christopher Columbus, and more a year after protests

Kenney has denied that he has targeted Italian Americans and said previously that his executive order renaming Columbus Day and establishing a city holiday for Juneteenth — which commemorates the end of slavery — was “an acknowledgment of the centuries of institutional racism and marginalization that have been forced upon Black Americans, Indigenous people, and other communities of color.”

Bochetto said Wednesday that he plans to ask Patrick to order that the city remove the box around the statue. Gamble said the city intends to keep the statue boxed as the court case continues.

“The statue remains in Marconi Plaza and will continue to be secured in its existing box,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.