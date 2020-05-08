Counter-protesters will also join the fray. The “Refuse Fascism Philly” organization will be gathering at 15th and Market Streets to rally against those who are advocating for the reopening of city businesses. According to a press release, the group will hold a “non-violent counter-protest, observing social distancing and safe practices, to stand up for the needs of humanity and demand that the Trump/Pence regime must go NOW.” It was not clear how many counter-protesters would be in attendance.