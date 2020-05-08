Protests against business closures that have taken place across the country are coming to Philadelphia Friday, as multiple groups plan to gather at City Hall and demand a plan to reopen the city.
At least two separate groups are planning actions at City Hall at noon, including one group called “ReOpen Philadelphia,” which is planning a “gridlock rally,” or a caravan of cars that will make its way from Broad Street and Oregon Avenue north on Broad to City Hall.
“People need to know when they can open their business,” said Jody Della Barba, of South Philadelphia, who helped organize the rally. “They can’t live in fear that they’re not going to have a paycheck or be able to feed their families.”
Della Barba said participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay in their cars.
A second event cropped up on social media this week called “Open Up Philly,” and event pages and fliers say nothing about participants staying in vehicles. One flier encourages participants to “bring flags, banners, signs, drinks and friends.” An administrator for the event on Facebook said: “We encourage everybody to join us Friday, especially patriots."
The Philadelphia Proud Boys — a local chapter of the national “Western chauvinist” organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group — said in an email they plan to be at Dilworth Park to “protest these outrageous, unlawful lock down decrees.”
Counter-protesters will also join the fray. The “Refuse Fascism Philly” organization will be gathering at 15th and Market Streets to rally against those who are advocating for the reopening of city businesses. According to a press release, the group will hold a “non-violent counter-protest, observing social distancing and safe practices, to stand up for the needs of humanity and demand that the Trump/Pence regime must go NOW.” It was not clear how many counter-protesters would be in attendance.
Rallies and protests, some in cars and some outside them, have taken place at government buildings across the country as some Americans have become restless with social-distancing measures and business closures aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
Two protests have taken place in Harrisburg, including one in late April that drew hundreds of participants wielding signs calling for the end of government-mandated closures. Several Republican lawmakers spoke at the event and called on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to ease restrictions.
Wolf last week announced the lifting of some social distancing measures in 24 Pennsylvania counties that have had lower infection rates. The governor is expected to announce additional reopenings Friday.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is working with state officials and leaders in other counties to determine when and how businesses in the city can safely reopen. He said data on the spread of the virus, not economic concerns, will dictate when the city’s stay-at-home order will be lifted.
“We are not going to sacrifice people’s lives," Kenney said in a virtual news conference Wednesday. "There’s no such thing as collateral lives. They’re all human beings. They’re all part of our country, state, and city, and we’re not going to sacrifice anybody intentionally.”
Inquirer staff writers Sean Collins Walsh and Oona Goodin-Smith contributed to this article.