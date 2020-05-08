Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor IV, who was fatally shot in Frankford last month while trying to arrest a murder suspect, will be honored Friday morning at an abridged funeral service in Northeast Philadelphia.
Memorial services for O’Connor had initially been scheduled for last month but were postponed as the coronavirus began to take hold in the city. Traditional police funerals attract thousands of mourners and well wishers, but attendance Friday at Our Lady of Calvary Church will be limited due to the pandemic.
Only 10 people will be allowed inside the church at a time, according to department officials, and the Police Department this week had been working through logistics to ensure the service properly honored O’Connor’s memory while adhering to the city’s social distancing requirements.
The 10 a.m. service is to be livestreamed online by 6ABC, according to the station and the Police Department.
Last month, in lieu of a funeral and viewings at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Center City, hundreds of people gathered to watch as a large caravan of police, fire, and other official vehicles drove by O’Connor’s home in Northeast Philadelphia.
O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:40 a.m. on March 13 when he and other SWAT officers entered a rowhouse on the 1600 block of Bridge Street searching for Hassan Elliott, 21, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for a March 2019 homicide.
As O’Connor climbed the stairs to reach the second floor, authorities said, Elliott fired a rifle through a closed bedroom door. O’Connor was struck in the arm and shoulder and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Elliott was later charged with murder and related counts in the shooting of O’Connor, as were two men authorities said were in the bedroom with Elliott at the time: Khalif Sears, 18, and Bilal Mitchell, 19.
Elliott was also charged with the March 2019 slaying of Tyree Tyrone in Frankford, the crime for which police had initially been seeking to arrest him.
O’Connor was a married 23-year veteran of the Police Department. His father is a retired city police officer, his son James is also on the force, and his daughter Kelsey serves in the Air Force.
This is a developing story that will be updated.