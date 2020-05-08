JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

The Philadelphia Police Department, along with the Fire Department, police and many other participating agencies from near and far, honor Sergeant James O’Connor, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 13, 2020 with a vehicle procession through his neighborhood, in Philadelphia, March 20, 2020. The public funeral for Sgt. James "Jimmy" O’Connor was canceled due to the coronavirus, which continues to spread in Pennsylvania and across the United States.