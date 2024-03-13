No one is over Jason Kelce’s retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles. Not even the Pennsylvania state Senate.

Two Democratic state senators from Southeastern Pennsylvania want to recognize Kelce for his time with the Eagles and his contributions off the field as a role model and philanthropist for young people.

Sens. Amanda Cappelletti (D., Montgomery) and Jimmy Dillon (D., Philadelphia) plan to introduce a resolution in the state Senate to make June 2, 2024 “Jason Kelce Day.” The date is a reference to Kelce’s jersey No. 62, according to a co-sponsorship memo they sent to their colleagues Tuesday.

“We’re both huge Jason Kelce fans,” Cappelletti said. “He has done so much for our community here in Philadelphia and meant so much to the community here in the southeast of Pennsylvania, and hopefully across Pennsylvania.”

The only catch — the Senate is led by Republicans from Western Pennsylvania, otherwise known as Steelers Country.

While there is no allegiance stronger than to one’s professional sports team, the Senate regularly recognizes sports teams of any level on the Senate floor — though not usually with formal resolutions.

“We can all agree our professional football teams mean a lot to us, and when we have players like Jason Kelce who stand out among the rest, we as a commonwealth want to encourage that kind of engagement,” Cappelletti added.

A spokesperson for Senate Republicans could not immediately be reached for comment about whether Senate leaders would put the resolution up for a vote.

Cappelletti and Dillon want to honor Kelce for his continued investment in the community, such as his work with his nonprofit (Be)Philly Foundation that helps local organizations increase educational opportunities for Philly’s young people.

“Kelce has demonstrated his passion to do what he can to make a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” the senators wrote in their memo. “His actions and words display support, love, and belief in the youth in Southeastern Pennsylvania reaching their full potential.”

If Dillon and Cappelletti get their resolution across the finish line, they plan to invite Kelce to visit the Senate in June.

Across the hall at the state Capitol, the Democratic-led House of Representatives recognized Pennsylvania native and superstar Taylor Swift last year by approving a resolution declaring 2023 “the Taylor Swift Era in Pennsylvania.” The resolution passed almost along party lines, with most Democrats approving it, calling Swift (who is dating Kelce’s brother Travis) “a veritable cultural and economic force” and “one of Pennsylvania’s favorite daughters.”