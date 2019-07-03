Philadelphia is setting up for a busy holiday weekend, with many Fourth of July celebrations across the city.
People braving the streets — whether you’re staying in Philly or heading out of town — should be in-the-know about road closures, traffic predictions, and SEPTA changes.
Due to the activities on and near Independence Mall, the following streets will be closed Thursday:
- Chestnut Street, between 5th and 6th Streets, until 7 p.m.
- 6th Street, between Market and Chestnut Streets, until 3 p.m.
- 3rd Street, between Arch and Walnut Streets, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 4th Street, between Arch and Walnut Streets, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 5th Street, between Arch and Walnut Streets, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Chestnut Street, from Front Street to 7th Street, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Chestnut Street, from 7th Street to 10th Street, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the Party on the Parkway and Fourth of July concert and fireworks, the following streets will be closed from July 4 at 4 a.m. to July 5 at 5 a.m.
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval
- Eakins Oval
- Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue
- Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive
- 2000 and 2100 blocks of Winter Street
- MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
- 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval
These streets will be closed from July 4 at 4 a.m. to July 5 to 2 a.m.
- 1900 block of Race Street
- 1800 and 1900 blocks Vine Street
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street
- I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street
- I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street
- Spring Garden Tunnel
- Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, although local access maintained for Park Towne residents via complex driveway on 22nd Street
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street
Additionally, the following streets will be closed from July 4 at 1 p.m. to July 5 at 1 p.m.:
- All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)
- All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)
Due to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from July 4 at 5 p.m. to July 5 at 1 a.m.:
- Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
- Lemon Hill Drive
- Sedgley Drive
- Waterworks Drive
- Poplar Drive
For those using public transportation to get around, there are some SEPTA changes to know about.
Regional Rail trains, buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line, and the Norristown High Speed Line will operate on Sunday schedules for the holiday. Extra subway and trolley trips will be added to aid the influx of riders leaving Center City after the fireworks and concert. Some Regional Rail trains will also be added or depart later for the post-event rush.
Buses that travel on or near the Parkway — Routes 7, 9, 17, 21, 32, 33, 38, 42, 43, 44, and 48 — will be detoured from July 4 at 5 a.m. until July 5 at 1 a.m.
This holiday season, AAA predicts that 84 percent of people in the region who are traveling for the holiday will do so by car, said Jana Tidwell, manager of public affairs.
This means the roads in and out of the city will likely be more congested than normal, especially on July 3, and travelers should head out early on the Fourth.
It’s already been a busy summer-trip season, with record Memorial Day travel volume, and Independence Day travel also expected to set records, Tidwell said.
“It’s a sign of the economy – when the economy is strong and people have extra disposable income they’re more willing to spend it on travel,” she said.
Tidwell said gas prices may also motivate people to travel by car. Although fuel prices rose slightly after the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery announced plans to shut down following a massive fire, travelers should still end up paying less for a gallon in the area than they did a year ago.
Prices in Pennsylvania on Wednesday averaged $2.92 per gallon, while last year on the holiday they were at $3.02.