I-95 closures in Philly today for vice president’s visit will affect Phillies fans

A large swatch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will close Wednesday before and after the Phillies take the field.

Thankfully, these latest shutdowns are only temporary.

Advertisement

The I-95 closures, which will stretch from Academy Road in Northeast Philly all the way to Essington Avenue in Southwest Philly, are due to Vice President Kamala Harris visiting the region Wednesday. She’s scheduled to speak in Elkins Park at 2:30 p.m., where she’ll be joined by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

It is Harris’ third trip to Pennsylvania this year and the 13th since she was sworn in as vice president in January 2021. President Joe Biden, also not a stranger to Philadelphia, was last in town on April 18 ahead of the commonwealth’s primary elections.

But Harris’ visit comes as Phillies fans will be traveling to and departing from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. So if you’re driving to the game, be prepared for some extra traffic as the rolling closures allow Harris to make her way to and from Montco.

Harris is not expected to stop at Citizens Bank Park and check out the red-hot Phillies, who have the best record in baseball (26-11) and are off to their best start since 1995.

Here’s a rundown of today’s I-95 closures:

About 1 p.m.: I-95 northbound from Academy Road to Essington Avenue will close temporarily. About 4 p.m.: I-95 southbound from Academy Road to Essington Avenue will close temporarily.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.