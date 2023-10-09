President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday to talk ‘Bidenomics’ agenda

President Joe Biden will return to Philadelphia on Friday, the White House announced, in what will be his eighth trip to the city this year.

Few details were available Monday about where in the city he is scheduled to visit, but officials said he will deliver remarks about his “Bidenomics” agenda, his support for organized labor, investments in infrastructure, and combatting climate change.

The visit, less than six weeks since Biden last traveled to the city, is at least his 14th to Philadelphia since the start of 2021. No other place outside of Washington, D.C., and his home state of Delaware has hosted the president more frequently over the last two years. Vice President Kamala Harris has also traveled to the city several times this year.

Biden’s attention on the city underscores how critical Democrats see Philadelphia to the president’s reelection prospects ahead of the 2024 election. It is the largest city in a key swing state, and there are nearly 800,000 registered Democrats living in the city.

Advertisement

In 2020, Biden’s campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia. This time around, his reelection staff is based in Wilmington, Del..

» READ MORE: A timeline of President Biden's trips to Philadelphia

Biden last visited Philadelphia on Labor Day and attended the AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council’s Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Fun Festival and delivered remarks at a rally at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office on Columbus Boulevard in Pennsport.

During his speech, he drew a contrast between himself and former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner.

“When the last guy was here, he looked at America from Park Avenue,” Biden said. “I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware.”

The president has made his support for organized labor a key tenet of his economic agenda and his reelection campaign. He has also frequently promoted the $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law, saying it will create thousands of jobs for building trades and construction workers.