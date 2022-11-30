HARRISBURG ― The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to formally accept the articles of impeachment filed by the state House against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a January trial on whether to remove the progressive prosecutor from office.

The proceedings marked the first time in nearly 30 years that the upper chamber has moved forward on impeachment. And although debate around the issue has been fierce — with Krasner, a Democrat, accusing the Republican-led legislature of improperly targeting him in an illegal and unjustified stunt — Wednesday’s events featured all the pomp and circumstance of a centuries-old ritual that has been rarely used in Pennsylvania.

The state representatives chosen to manage the case — Republicans Craig Williams, of Delaware and Chester Counties; Timothy Bonner, of Mercer and Butler Counties; and Democrat Jared Solomon, of Northeast Philadelphia — personally delivered the articles, walking with the sergeant-at-arms from the House chambers through the Capitol Rotunda, beneath its massive dome, and into the ornate chambers of the Senate.

» READ MORE: Pa. House committee approves articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner

Williams then read the seven articles aloud — an exercise that took nearly an hour.

Senators then vowed to uphold the Pennsylvania Constitution before voting along party lines to approve a measure notifying Krasner of the charges against him, giving him until mid-December to respond in writing, and summoning him to appear at his trial, scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

The GOP-controlled House impeached Krasner earlier this month, accusing him of enacting policies that fueled the city’s shootings crisis, obstructing a legislative committee investigating him, and other offenses — allegations Krasner has denied. The impeachment resolution passed almost exclusively along party lines, with all Democrats opposing it and all but one Republican voting to approve it.

About a dozen political and community leaders from Philadelphia released statements Wednesday expressing their support for Krasner and condemning Republicans’ efforts to impeach him. Many called the move anti-democratic and called on the legislature to support other measures they believe could prevent violence, like funding public schools and passing gun control reform.

On Tuesday, the Senate, which also has a GOP majority, passed two procedural measures needed to stage the trial, despite objections by Democrats, who said the timing of the impeachment drive was procedurally unconstitutional because the trial isn’t scheduled to begin until after a new legislature is sworn in next year.

Senate Republicans presented their actions as largely obligatory, with one leader stressing the body had a constitutional duty to consider the articles of impeachment sent to them by the lower chamber.

“This is an undertaking that the Senate did not ask for, did not instigate, and did not collaborate in,” said State Sen. Lisa Baker (R., Luzerne).

» READ MORE: Philly DA Larry Krasner has been impeached. Here’s what you should know.

The most recent impeachment trial in Pennsylvania was in 1994, when the Senate unanimously voted to remove State Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen from office for making decisions from the bench based on conversations with a political supporter. Larsen had already been convicted of a drug-related conspiracy.

The rules passed Tuesday were based on the Larsen trial, Senate Republicans said. Under the guidelines, the case will be presented by impeachment managers and their attorneys. Krasner and his lawyers also will be permitted to present a case by offering arguments and questioning witnesses.

Reps. Williams and Bonner, former prosecutors, were selected by the Speaker of the House to lead the case against Krasner. Both called it an honor to head the trial.

Rep. Solomon, who is also an attorney and voted against the impeachment, is expected to present Krasner’s defense.

Conviction and removal from office requires a two-thirds vote on any of the seven articles of impeachment approved against Krasner. The GOP was expected to hold 28 of 50 seats next year — five votes shy of the threshold if every member is present — although one Republican member recently resigned. It was not immediately clear if his seat will be filled by the trial.

» READ MORE: What exactly is DA Larry Krasner being charged with? We explain each impeachment article.

Separately on Tuesday, a House committee tasked with investigating Krasner released its third and final report recommending a series of legislative moves to limit the authority of Krasner’s office — but not suggesting impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny) said Wednesday that was another reason for the upper chamber not to move forward with a trial. The GOP voted down his attempt to cut off Wednesday’s proceedings.